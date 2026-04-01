The Friday Five — April 3-5

C&G Newspapers | Published April 1, 2026

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1. Easter activities

April 3-4 • Various locations

Chesterfield Township

Easter Eggs-perience includes themed crafts, egg hunt, Easter Bunny photos and sweet treats, doors at 11 a.m. April 4, Stahls Motors & Music Experience, 56516 North Bay Drive, stahlsauto.com/event/easter-eggs-perience



Clinton Township

Visit 14 “heroic-sized” bronze statues depicting passion and crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Stations of the Cross processional, guided walk led by Fr. Michael Quaine of St. Michael Catholic Community in Sterling Heights, held rain or shine, 4 p.m. April 3, Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, (248) 601-4187



Lake Orion

Gather up to 10 eggs dropped from helicopter and redeem for prizes during Canterbury Eggstravaganza, also lawn games, petting zoo, photos with Easter Bunny at selfie station, magic shows, juggling performances, vendor market, monster truck rides, professional spring-themed photos and more, hunts organized by age group and begin at 11 a.m. April 3-4, Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Court, purchase tickets at canterburyvillage.com/event/eggstravaganza



Royal Oak

• Watch helicopter drop 15,000 marshmallows during Oakland County Parks Great Marshmallow Drop, ages 12 and younger only need to collect one to turn in for prize, free event starts at 10 a.m. April 3, all ages with disabilities invited to participate at 11 a.m., includes assistance from American Sign Language interpreters and quiet zone with sensory-friendly tools, Worden Park, Lexington Boulevard and Crooks Road, oakgov.com/community/oakland-county-parks/recreation/events-programs

Read more: County’s marshmallow drop coming to Royal Oak

• Bunnyville features golden egg hunt, photos with Easter Bunny, whisker face painting, live entertainment, engagement with animals and chance to win bike, also bring non-perishable canned goods for Gleaners Community Food Bank, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3-4, Deroit Zoo, 8450 10 Mile Road, detroitzoo.org/events/bunnyville

• Egg hunt, craft activities, raffles and visit from Easter Bunny, hunt for ages 3 and younger starts at 10 a.m., ages 4-5 at 10:30 a.m. and ages 8-12 at 11 a.m. April 4, bring own basket, hosted by St. Paul Lutheran Church & School but held at Grant Park, 598 E. Irving Ave., facebook.com/stpaullutheranroyaloak



Southfield

Get free olive wood cross from Jerusalem and prayers from robed ministers during drive-thru Good Friday event April 3, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., south entrance of St. David’s Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, stdavidssf.org



St. Clair Shores

Egg hunt and visit from Easter Bunny, bring own basket, hosted by St. Clair Shores Fire Department and St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation, noon Apil 4, Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave., (586) 445-5380



Troy

Egg hunt, food, bounce houses, games, photo booth, puppy adoption with Humane Society of Macomb, community service booths and more, free event presented by Men’s Storehouse, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4, Evanswood Church of God, 2601 E. Square Lake Road, (248) 318-3020



Waterford Township

Seach for eggs filled with candy, bring own basket, held rain or shine, 10-11:30 a.m. April 4, Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, waterfordcumc.org/upcoming-events/easter-egg-hunt

2. LTUX 2026

April 4 • Southfield

Games, esports and anime expo features panels, indie game demonstrations, ExtraLife charity stream, Psychic Drive traveling arcade, Super Smash Bros. tournament, cosplay competition, tabletop miniature paint-and-take, and more, free annual event open to public, noon-8 p.m., organized by alumni, faculty and students from College of Architecture and Design and College of Arts and Sciences at Lawrence Technological University, 21000 W. 10 Mile Road, ltuexpo.com

Read more: Lawrence Tech to host its annual game convention this April

3. World Oddities Expo

April 4 • Detroit

Traveling festival features artists, vendors, performers, educators and guest speakers specializing in all things weird, macabre and magical, kids and costumes welcome, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (VIP at 10 a.m.), Hall E at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., worldodditiesexpo.com/detroit-mi

4. Lenten fish fries

April 3 • Various locations

Good Friday marks last opportunity for meals at local churches and fraternal organizations before Easter, also check out Seafood Buffet and Seafood Fest at Big Boy restaurants in metro Detroit

Read more: Fish Fry Fridays

5. Detroit Tigers home opener

April 3 • Detroit

See game vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park or at bars and tailgates downtown, first pitch at 1:10 p.m., mlb.com/tigers, check out participating businesses hosting watch parties by searching "opening day" at candgnews.com/calendar, also get $3 off admission to nearby Museum of Illusions Detroit if wearing Tigers merchandise, 1545 Woodward Ave., moidetroit.com/current-event/baseball-opening-day-save-3-on-tickets

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.