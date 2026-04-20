Madison Heights library to host local authors, book sale

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published April 20, 2026

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Public Library will soon host a fair featuring authors with connections to the city, alongside a sale where books will be sold at prices set by the buyer, with all proceeds supporting the library.

The Local Author Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, while the Friends’ Used Book Sale will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day and again Monday, April 27.

Both events take place inside the library, located at 240 W. 13 Mile Road.

“The event started because we had several local authors reach out to the library, wanting to share what they had written,” said Vanessa Verdun-Morris, the library director. “To get the authors the most exposure possible, our staff thought it would be helpful to host several on the same day.”

Knowing that the Friends’ book sale draws a lot of traffic, the decision was made to package the two events together, boosting attendance for both.

The authors

The Local Author Fair will feature storytellers working in an array of genres.

“Pieces of the Moon,” by Josef Bastian, is an installment in his “Folktellers Universe,” where individuals dubbed Folktellers have the power to shape destiny through the stories they tell. The story follows Aaron, who thinks himself a typical Midwestern teen until his grandfather disappears under strange circumstances, leading him to discover a previously unseen world where dark creatures prowl, and where he must use the powers of the Folktellers to rescue his grandfather.

“Right Before Their Eyes,” by Carrie Walker, is a drama about Clare, a woman trying to balance her career as a social worker with the expectations of her career-driven boyfriend while also taking care of her grandmother suffering from dementia. Mason, a friend and secret admirer, wants to tell her how he feels, but tight finances are making him look at a job opportunity across the country. Also in the mix is a 17-year-old girl on Clare’s caseload; the girl has been rejected at every turn in life and is desperate for any proof she has value. The story explores the way these characters all intersect and impact each other.

“Mommy, Tell Me About African American Inventors,” by Gayle “Dee” Bowman, aims to teach children about common inventions by Black inventors. The book was republished in 2023 with new pictures and pages for young readers to color.

“The Magic of Gypsy,” by Lori Klisman Ellis, is about a feral cat who wanders into a school for developmentally disabled children. The kids are inspired by the cat’s own disabilities, and the experience transforms their lives as the cat becomes a classroom companion, a role model and an emotional support.

“Keanu Tails,” by Jen Stryker, is a collection of short stories that draw inspiration from the real-world actor Keanu Reeves, as well as his band Dogstar where he plays bass guitar. The stories illustrate the actor’s kindness and resilience, drawing upon anecdotes about him.

“The Savage Peak,” by Jon David, is a fantasy adventure about a young demon warrior and her mentor, who are forced to abandon their sanctuary on a faraway world and return to the realm of Hell. The heroine struggles to adapt to the culture there, in a land populated by both demons and a strange alien people. Tensions simmer between the two sides as an uneasy truce begins to crumble and war appears inevitable.

“Little Blue Dress,” by Rachel Boswell, is a story about a 10-year-old girl, Jane, who is struggling to get by each day in a family that often neglects her. Everything then changes in a single, horrifying moment. Emily, a small-town psychic, is also drawn into the mix, determined to use her powers to help Emily. The story is described as one of family heartbreak — but also hope.

Supporting the library

As for the Used Book Sale, it’s run by the Friends of the Madison Heights Public Library — a separate group that organizes events on the library’s behalf, helping raise funds for additional materials, services and programming.

Deborah Shepherd, president of the Friends, said that the sale allows patrons to name their price when buying books.

“We’ve learned many people can be quite generous and they know what things are worth, so we’ve done very well with this approach — better than when we priced things individually. We’ve had a bookstore set up in an alcove at the library, ever since the renovations were complete, on the same honor system where people pay what they feel comfortable paying,” Shepherd said. “We also have book-related items that people might find interesting, like earrings shaped like a pair of books, or a clothing pin shaped like a book the size of a thumb. Those have a set price because work goes into making them.

“Ultimately, our goal is to raise money that helps the library with things beyond its budget. We might provide snacks for a youth book club, for example, or help with subscriptions that are interesting to the public but that would be a burden to the library’s budget,” she said. “And we could always use more volunteers. Our members are younger and older but all love books and reading and giving back to their community. Once they clear a background check, they can help us run events and set up exhibits at city events like the Juneteenth Celebration and Pride Day.”

She invited those interested to check out the Used Book Sale for more information.

“We’re a small group,” Shepherd said. “But we’re mighty.”