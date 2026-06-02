Volunteers add rain garden to McKinley Park

Volunteers from the Fraser Beautification Club work in the new rain garden at McKinley Park.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 2, 2026

Fraser Beautification Club volunteer Jacob Heaney places some native plants in the new rain garden. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FRASER — It was a dirty job, but someone had to do it.

On a sunny but cool Friday afternoon, a small group of Fraser Beautification Club members scooted around in the soil while designing and planting the latest addition to McKinley Park — a rain garden.

Located not far from the park’s barrier-free playground, the new feature is an environmentally friendly amenity that will help clean and filter water as it returns to the earth while reducing flooding and easing pressure on storm drains.

“This was like a muddy mess all spring,” said Theresa Driest. “The grass wasn’t even growing yet because it was just drenched with water. So we decided to make this area a rain garden.”

With the blessing and a site preparation boost from the city’s Department of Public Works, volunteers dug into the dirt May 22 and got the garden growing. Driest, who is working on her Master Gardener certification, spearheaded the project.

The new bed is filled with native plants and highlighted with a young silver maple tree as a centerpiece. The native plants have deep root systems that help stormwater soak into the soil quickly.

“A rain garden cleans the water that goes into our groundwater and prevents it from going into our storm drains,” Driest said. “It’s good for the environment.”

As she directed plant placements and consulted with fellow garden volunteers, Driest pointed out how the new rain garden will be aesthetically pleasing to passers-by and popular with pollinators like bees and butterflies as well.

She also hopes the park’s rain garden will be educational and inspire individuals to add them to their own property. An informational sign provided by the Clinton River Watershed Council is scheduled to be installed at the site.

Driest said creating the McKinley Park rain garden was a team effort, funded in part by a “very generous donation” from the Hanover Grove Cooperative, a nearby housing community, and aided by Fraser’s DPW, which provided initial digging and delivery of soil and compost. The Beautification Club contributed plants and labor. In addition to Driest, planting day volunteers included Jacob Heaney, Anna Heaney, Pam Pitts and Ann Kloss.

Also on hand was Vania Apps, president of the Fraser First Booster Club, a grassroots community group that was instrumental in transforming the park from an underutilized space to a recreational gem. She said the rain garden effort is another example of how volunteerism brings people together to make a difference.

“It’s really been wonderful because you meet so many people that are interested in this type of gardening and that type of learning,” she said. “I highly recommend people get involved and volunteer because you’ll never be sorry. It’s always rewarding and growing. You always grow.”

McKinley Park is located on Grove Street between Masonic Boulevard and 13 Mile Road.