Teen killed during encounter with police

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 1, 2026

FRASER — The Fraser Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a police officer May 30 was armed with a knife.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 17000 block of Breezeway on the city’s southeast side, according to a news release.

“During the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking a 15-year-old male,” the release stated. “Emergency medical assistance was immediately provided at the scene by the Fraser Department of Public Safety. The 15-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts.”

No officers were injured during the incident and, per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter and said more information would be released once the investigation is complete.

Although not mentioned in the Fraser Department of Public Safety’s news release, a detective on June 1 confirmed allegations circulating on social media that the person who was shot was holding a knife and approaching officers during the encounter.