Executive director to retire from Community Coalition

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published April 18, 2026

Kristen Schoenbeck, left, and Lisa Berkey, executive director of the Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition, have been working together since February. Schoenbeck will be the new executive director when Berkey retires in May. Photo provided by Kristen Schoenbeck

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WEST BLOOMFIELD — Lisa Berkey, executive director of the Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition, will retire in May after 13 years in the position.

“Our mission is to build community partnerships, to help our youth with drug and alcohol prevention, mental health, internet safety, anti-bullying — all the extra things that will help them grow to their greatest potential,” Berkey said. “We also work with adults, which includes the parent, grandparents, guardians along these topics, so they can help the youth.”

The Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition brings programming into the West Bloomfield Schools District, and it also lends its services to private schools in the township. The programming is geared for all ages: elementary school, middle school, and high school.

“We believe in prevention. It is never too early to start talking to our kids,” Berkey said. “Parents sometimes tend to think it may be too early, but I think we need to be open with our kids and communicate.

“They are way smarter than us,” she added. “They are on the internet and way faster. They find everything out faster.”

The messaging on drugs and alcohol is age appropriate and changes each year, she noted.

At the elementary level, the focus is on social and emotional learning. In addition, there is a program called “Kids in Charge,” which educates the elementary and middle school kids on the dangers of drug and alcohol use. The program also teaches them coping skills, refusal skills, and how to find trusted adults, so that they’re better prepared for situations.

“Mindfulness in Moving” is a yoga-based curriculum offered by the Community Coalition, which teaches students how to be mindful and relax. The strategies incorporate breathing, meditation and other therapeutic techniques, Berkey said.

She acknowledged that kids don’t always know how to say “no,” so the Coalition’s program also focuses on that issue. This includes learning how to walk away, change the subject, or make up an excuse. For example, a student could decline a situation where drugs are present by claiming they’re waiting for their mom to pick them up, or that they need to meet with their coach. Practicing these lines can make it easier to deal with peer pressure. The kids are also encouraged to maintain a network of trusted adults at home and in school, Berkey said.

In middle school, they’re taught about the dangers of vaping. One program features a magician who uses magic tricks as a teaching tool about mental health awareness and the power of resiliency. There are also afterschool programs.

At the high school level, the Coalition works with ninth grade health classes, educating the students on the risks of marijuana, vaping and fentanyl. There is also a program on body image and nutrition, among others.

One of Berkey’s proudest feats during her tenure as executive director was launching an initiative on mindfulness and movement in the elementary schools.

“It took a lot of work to get a program for every elementary student,” she said. “The second (accomplishment) would be building all the community partnerships I have built over the years, including with businesses, government departments, school districts, civic groups and others.”

In her retirement, Berkey plans to spend more time with family members. She also wants to devote more time to her Mandel bread business that she started during the COVID pandemic. Both sparked her interest in retiring.

Although Berkey will miss the partnerships she has built over the last 10-plus years, she is confident the organization is in good hands. Kristen Schoenbeck will be the next executive director when Berkey retires in May. The two have worked together since February.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants,” Schoenbeck said. “I am able to walk into a really great program.”

Schoenbeck was drawn to the position because of her project management and event planning experience. Her passion also impressed her colleagues.

“I love doing good,” Schoenbeck said. “This is a job where you get to do good.”

She is looking to implement programs that warn kids and parents about the dangers of social media, with a focus on collaborative problem-solving.

Berkey noted they interviewed many people for the role.

“Kristen was a shining star,” Berkey said.