New housing proposed for Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake City Council is seeking feedback on a proposed housing development at 2000 Orchard Lake Road. A public hearing will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at the Sylvan Lake Community Center, 2456 Pontiac Drive in Sylvan Lake.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published April 16, 2026

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SYLVAN LAKE — At its meeting March 11, the Sylvan Lake City Council heard a proposal for a planned unit development for Trailside, at the former site of the Daniel Whitfield School at 2000 Orchard Lake Road.

The site is situated on 10 acres at the gateway of Sylvan Lake. There is a half-acre at the northeast corner that is in Bloomfield Township.

According to the developer, this is the only greenfield site within Sylvan Lake. A greenfield is undeveloped land that has never been built on. The site is comprised of four parcels of land.

Previously, the property was rezoned for light commercial use and went through a few planned unit developments for a much denser mixed-use project that would have featured more than 250 residential units.

That proposal was shelved after poor public reception, said Nikki Jefferies, the project consultant and developer from Sylvan Crest Partners. She is working with the owners of the properties and the project’s applicants, Brad and Steve Friedman, from Diversity Property Group.

The planned unit developments have now evolved from office and retail space to something that better aligns with the city’s vision for housing as outlined in its master plan, Jefferies said.

The new plans include 81 residential units that will consist of 75 three-story townhomes and six attached one-story ranches. All units have an attached two-car garage.

The homes would range in price from high $300,000 to slightly over $400,000, with no rental units available.

If approved, the project would be built in phases, starting with the new homes. Once those are in, a mixed-use commercial space will be built on the property.

In addition, the property would include about three acres of green space, with parks planned for the front and rear of the property, in addition to a dedicated dog park and a detention pond.

“We are proposing to preserve the mature trees at the rear of the site,” Jefferies said. “This will help buffer the houses from the trailway.”

According to Jefferies, the dog park would be for Trailside residents, as well as Sylvan Lake residents. The parking lot would total 265 spaces.

“This is more than three spaces per unit,” Jefferies said, noting that a city ordinance requires developers to have at least two parking spaces per unit. The extra spots will make it easier to accommodate guests, Jefferies said.

Council members complimented her presentation. Many called the project “beautiful.”

They voted unanimously to have a public hearing on the proposal, scheduled for 7 p.m. May 13 at the Sylvan Lake Community Center, located at 2456 Pontiac Drive in Sylvan Lake.

“Residents can come and voice their opinions,” said Councilman Mike Zubrzycki.