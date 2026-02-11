Eleven Mile Road to be reconstructed with roundabout at Beck Road

Reconstruction of 11 Mile Road from Wixom to Beck roads in 2027 will include the installation of a roundabout at the 11 Mile and Beck intersection, pictured.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published February 11, 2026

NOVI — The city of Novi is planning to reconstruct 11 Mile Road from Wixom to Beck roads.

Plans include a roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of 11 Mile and Beck roads, and the filling of sidewalk gaps on the south side of 11 Mile between Wixom Road and Bosco Fields park.

The Novi City Council approved a contract for the project’s engineering and design services to be performed by AECOM during its regular meeting Jan. 26.

According to the city, the project is needed to repair the surface of the road and extend its life. The road was deemed a 4 to 5 on the PASER (pavement surface and evaluation rating) scale in 2024.

There are two categories to the project. The first is road rehabilitation, which is the asphalt milling and resurfacing between Wixom Road to just east of Wembley Drive. The second category is road reconstruction, which is the “full-depth” asphalt reconstruction between just east of Wembley Drive to the western roundabout limit and full concrete reconstruction within the roundabout limits, according to the city.

The roundabout at 11 Mile and Beck was originally planned for the Beck Road project that is to be starting in the spring, but it was removed from that project due to time constraints of the project’s federal funding, according to city documents.

Issues with an undersized storm sewer were identified along 11 Mile Road during the initial design of the roundabout, which made it necessary to do a full road reconstruction from Beck to just east of Wembley Drive in order to upgrade the storm sewer and discharge it properly.

The project also calls for the construction of a 8-foot-wide, shared-use path on the south side of 11 Mile Road between Wixom Road and the ITC Trail, and between the Oberlin subdivision and Bosco Fields Park.

Although roundabouts are considered to be a safer alternative to four-way stops and traffic lights, many people don’t like them, as Councilman Matt Heintz pointed out during the meeting.

“I just want to apologize to my wife, because she hates roundabouts. That’s all I got to say,” Heintz said.

“You are free to vote no,” Mayor Justin Fischer joked. “I’ll remind her of that, too.”

The council then unanimously approved the $108,976 for engineering and design service, proposed by the Department of Public Works engineering division. The majority of the cost, $74,915.32 will be taken from the city’s major street fund, and the remaining $34,061.05 will be taken from the city’s drain fund.

“Mr. (Thomas R.) Schultz, if you could send some recommendations for lawyers over to Mr. Heintz, that would be helpful,” Fischer joked, mentioning the city attorney.

Design engineers began the design process immediately following the council’s approval. The construction project is estimated to cost a total of $1.7 million, according to Aaron Staup, the city of Novi construction engineer. Staup said the city plans to apply for federal grant funding in the fall, and he anticipates the city’s portion of the cost at 20%. The construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2027.