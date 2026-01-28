Construction to improve water infrastructure begins on 14 Mile Road

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published January 28, 2026

NOVI — Orange barrel season is back already.

The Great Lakes Water Authority began a water infrastructure construction project Jan. 12 on 14 Mile Road.

Fourteen Mile is closed to eastbound traffic from East Walled Lake Drive to Novi/Decker Road and then from Novi/Decker Road to M-5. According to a press release, the road closures are expected to be in place through late April, and the project is estimated to be finished in June.

“The renewal and replacement work will allow GLWA to continue building resiliency in the regional water transmission system after its 42-inch water main unexpectedly failed on 14 Mile Road, west of M-5, at the end of September (2025),” a spokesperson for GLWA said in a press release.

The project is anticipated to cost $12.8 million. GLWA developed the work plan for the project in collaboration with Commerce Township, Walled Lake, Wixom and Novi.

Novi Mayor Justin Fischer stressed that the city does not have control over the project, but the city does its best to hold GLWA accountable.

“I think everybody just has to recognize that they are a separate entity and there is only so much we really can do,” said Fischer.

He said the city will continue to partner with GLWA and be a voice and a conduit for the residents with GLWA.

“Sometimes people I think have the impression that we are able to take over the project or penalize their subcontractors, which we don’t,” Fischer said. “I will say this; we have as much control over GLWA as we do over setting electricity rates.”

Last year, GLWA completed a more than $110 million redundancy loop project in the water transmission system to restore the water services of the communities served by the failed main in that area, the release states.

“Because this transmission main has seen three significant breaks in the last seven years it is critical that we take an aggressive approach to addressing the results of this recent inspection,” Cheryl Porter, chief operating officer, water and field services at GLWA, said in a press release. “Completely replacing nearly one mile of this main, which the data shows has significantly deteriorated in the last several years, will assist us in delivering the level of service these communities deserve and that we are committed to providing.”