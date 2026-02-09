All Amazon Fresh stores closing, leaving presumed location vacant in Shelby Township

What was once anticipated to be an Amazon Fresh location sits vacant at 13975 Hall Road in the Hall Road Crossing shopping center in Shelby Township.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published February 9, 2026

Advertisement

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Amazon has closed all its Amazon Go stores and Amazon Fresh stores, including scrapping plans for one that was anticipated in Shelby Township.

The retail giant announced the mass closure of all Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores Jan. 27.

“After a careful evaluation of the business and how we can best serve customers, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores,” Amazon spokesperson Griffin Buch confirmed in an email. “While we’ve seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven’t yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion.”

While Amazon never confirmed where Amazon Fresh locations were slated to open in Michigan, many presumed locations underwent construction over the past few years with facades bearing the brand’s light green and gray design.

According to public records, a presumed Amazon Fresh was slated for a site at 13975 Hall Road in Shelby Township.

In 2021, “Mendel Grocery Store” applied for a certificate of zoning compliance for the site, which was once a Gander Mountain store. “Mendel Grocery” was known by some as the code name Amazon used for its physical grocery stores, known as Amazon Fresh.

According to the township, that tenant space received a site plan approval from the township’s Planning Commission in 2020 as part of site plan application #20-31, but officials told C & G Newspapers at the time the site plan was for “an undisclosed future tenant.”

The store, however, never materialized.

Griffin said some Amazon Fresh stores will convert to Whole Foods Market stores, while others will close.

“Whole Foods Market will open more than 100 new stores over the next few years, including expansion of Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, providing a broad selection of natural and organic groceries at a great value to customers,” he said in an email. “We will continue inventing on behalf of customers to develop a mass physical store format that brings customers distinctive selection, value, and convenience. Over the coming years, we plan to introduce new store concepts that we think customers will be excited about.”

At press time, township officials said there was “not much new info on the property.”

“At this time, our municipality has not received any formal development plans or applications for this project. Therefore, we do not have any information or documentation available for review,” Planning, Building and Development Director Julijana Rasawehr said in a prepared statement. “If and when plans are submitted for approval, they will become part of the public record, and we will be happy to provide updates at that time.”

Griffin also shared the retail giant’s plans to expand same-day delivery of groceries this year to many more communities, beyond the current 5,000 U.S. cities and towns in which the service is offered.

“Today, Amazon is one of the top three grocers in the U.S., with over $150 billion in gross sales and more than 150 million customers shopping groceries each year. These changes position us to reach even more customers with the fresh, affordable groceries they’re asking for,” Griffin said in an email.