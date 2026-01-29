Local indoor golf simulators flourishing in winter months

A pair look at the Back Nine sim screen to see the result of a shot from the virtual tee box.

Photo provided by Adam Harris

By: Scott Bentley | Novi Note | Published January 29, 2026

NOVI — In the past, winter months meant the end of golf season for most metro Detroiters; however, in the modern age, that’s no longer the case.

Indoor golf is a booming industry across the country and metro Detroit is no different. Specifically, the Novi area has become a hotbed of indoor simulators for golfers.

“(Novi) is the local golf mecca,” Back Nine Novi franchise owner Adam Harris said. “It tells you how popular it is and how much demand there is. When we opened this location, we knew of all of these places that were either opened or opening, and we still saw that the market would support us.”

Initially, indoor golf was viewed as more of a casual entertainment venture, as opposed to an outdoor golf equivalent. Now, with the advancement of technology, there is opportunity to improve as a golfer and even compete indoors.

“Now that we can trust the technology … you can actually get better playing indoor golf,” Harris said. “We can see where your clubface is, we can see what the ball is doing and you get immediate feedback. … That data is invaluable to you.”

The technology consists of cameras and sensors that track the speed, spin and angle of the ball to determine where any shot would end up on an outdoor course. That, along with the numbers provided after each shot, make it more of a tool than it’s ever been before.

“When I hit a slice … I think I know what I’m doing, but you see in the data that actually my clubface was shut and it was my club path that caused that slice,” Harris said. “You don’t always know what you did … and that’s why a lot of people have shifted towards indoor golf even in season.”

The proof of interest is also highlighted within the community. Back Nine Novi hasn’t opened yet and is already supporting local golf teams at the high school level.

“Back Nine is about giving local Novi golfers a place to golf year-round. We have great technology and that’s why we’re partnered with Full Swing,” Harris said. “We’re sponsoring the (Detroit Catholic Central) boys golf team. … Walled Lake Western’s head coach also said their boys and girls are going to be golfing here.”

Tomorrow’s Golf League has skyrocketed in TV ratings as well, further proving the national interest in simulated golf. TGL was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley and is a televised indoor league that had its inaugural season in 2025.

“We’re the only indoor golf company that has the TGL course from season one and we’re going to be getting it for season two,” Harris said. “We’ll have our TGL watch parties on Tuesdays; you’re going to get to play while watching them.”

The growth of sim golf has been so rapid that seemingly all the golf spots in the area are thriving despite the amount of competition.

“Well, the growth from a membership standpoint has been significant,” said Paul Delmotte, owner of Modern Eagle Golf Club. “I think the awareness is a lot larger. … There’s easily another two brands that are making national pushes that will try to come in too.”

Modern Eagle takes an unmanned approach to indoor golf. The golfers become members, sign up for a time, and they have the entire bay to themselves. This concept showcases another wrinkle in the indoor golf scene, and that’s the slight differences between competitors in the market.

Places like X-Golf are big spaces where you can get food and drinks and have a good time, where others are more focused on improving the user’s golf game. There’s lesson-based locations and completely unmanned businesses. All of the different angles benefit the consumers of indoor golf.

“There’s a handful of people that have opened really large facilities in the upper east side, Macomb area,” Delmotte said. “You really have everything from small to large and everything in between.”

The future of simulator golf is somewhat uncertain. The growth has been so rapid over the last few years that it’s hard to tell where and when it will plateau. One thing is for sure, Novi residents should never have a shortage of options.

“It remains to be seen. We’ve only been open a year and a half … and just since October a lot of other places have come online, and others are about to,” Delmotte said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen … but it’s growing and it’s come a long way, even just since we opened.”

Back Nine’s Novi location plans to open this year. For more information on Back Nine, visit thebackninegolf.com, and for more info on Modern Eagle, visit moderneaglegolf.com.