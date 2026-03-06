Economic forecast sees volatility, opportunity

The Macomb County 2026 Economic Forecast featured panelists, from left, Vicky Rowinski, director of Macomb County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning: Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership; Ben Marchionna, chief innovation ecosystem officer for the state of Michigan; and Tom Alongi, managing director of UHY Advisors.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | C&G Newspapers | Published March 6, 2026

Advertisement

MACOMB COUNTY — Opportunity awaits.

That was a recurring theme at the Macomb County 2026 Economic Forecast held March 2 at Macomb Community College’s South Campus. The annual event brings government and business audiences together to hear insights and expectations for the year ahead.

Panelists presented national, state, regional and local perspectives, touching on topics ranging from the national debt to attracting and retaining talent to capturing more business from the national defense sector.

“Michigan is at an inflection point,” said Tom Alongi, managing director of UHY Advisors. “We have a tremendous opportunity.”

Noting the state’s “great workforce” and reputation for mass production, he said Michigan is well-poised to benefit from national policies aimed at reinvigorating the country’s manufacturing base.

“Right now, what the Trump administration is trying to do is rebuild manufacturing,” Alongi said. “So this is our once-in-a-generation opportunity to really capitalize on these policies.”

He said Michigan must diversify its economy and forge a future that embraces artificial intelligence, automation, semiconductors, aerospace, critical elements and other high-tech areas.

“And what better place?” he said. “Who makes stuff? Michigan.”

Regarding traditional economic indicators, Alongi said if 2025 was a rollercoaster, 2026 will be more like jumping out of an airplane. Uncertainty surrounding tariffs, inflation, immigration and now, war in Iran, makes for an erratic outlook.

“We do expect more volatility,” he said.

Nationally, Alongi said increasing economic output is the path to addressing the national debt, which totaled more than $38 trillion as of late February. He said the issue isn’t necessarily spending: It’s building an economy that generates more income.

“That, my friends, is how you solve our national deficit,” he said. “You have to grow. You have to run hot. It’s not through raising taxes. It’s growing through productivity. … And if we do that, we won’t grow out of our national deficits, but we will be able to manage them.”

Alongi also weighed in on statewide leadership as Michigan marches through an election year. When considering the state’s next governor, he said business leaders should pay attention to “who’s talking about growth and who’s talking about deregulation.”

He said Michigan ranks 31st to 38th nationally when it comes to regulating labor, taxes and the environment. Reducing roadblocks for business and investment are key to powering the economy.

“Speed is very important and it’s going to become even more important as we compete with a lot of other states,” he said. “If we improve that, we’ll improve our unemployment ranking.”

Vicky Rowinski, director of Macomb County’s Planning and Economic Development Department, talked about the need to attract and retain talented employees by creating the economic conditions to live, work and play for the emerging generation of workers.

“It’s important that we’re talking to our communities,” she said. “That we’re making sure they create an environment where it is friendly and affordable.”

She said Macomb’s goal of targeting industries related to aerospace, defense, automation and AI has helped increase gross domestic product — “our measure of how much product and services we create as a county” — but continued success can’t be taken for granted.

“Our strategy is working,” she said. “That’s good, but we can’t stay stagnant. We’ve got to wake that sleeping giant.”

Rowinski said Macomb County needs to capitalize on national defense spending of $830 billion. The county has a robust defense base, especially when it comes to ground vehicles, but should look to the growing defense markets of air, sea, space and cyber.

“We only get $6 billion out of the $830 billion budget,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for us to capture more in those other areas.”

For example, Rowinski said the conflict in the Middle East is highlighting advanced missile weaponry and has local implications.

“You’re hearing about some of those high-tech platforms that are out there and in fact, there are Macomb County businesses that are playing in that space,” she said. “(We) are working on some pretty big projects with hypersonics. So we know these things are coming.”

Likewise, Ben Marchionna, Michigan’s chief innovation ecosystem officer, said defense is an area of opportunity statewide.

“I think most people in Michigan, in particular, those here in Macomb County, understand the world-class industrial base we have for building things,” he said. “Michigan has been built to build.”

Marchionna said Michigan has the education infrastructure with the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Wayne State University and Michigan Technological University, and the talent base to thrive entrepreneurially.

“I think a lot of folks in this room know that southeast Michigan has one of the highest densities of engineers anywhere in the world,” he said.

Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, said her organization is helping support economic development in nearly a dozen counties, including Macomb.

“What we do is put together data, information and resources that help companies grow,” she said. “We are providing shared tools for our local partners, like Vicky (Rowinski), to use in a much more competitive way. So instead of expensive databases, research that the 11 counties would have to buy, we share that. … It’s a cost-efficient way of doing it, but it also makes sense for companies that want to grow here.”

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the county is on solid footing and ready to address the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“The 2026 Economic Forecast made one thing clear: Macomb County is strong, but we are also in a period of transformation,” he told C & G Newspapers a day after the event. “With our GDP approaching $57 billion, we continue to outperform many regions across the state and the country. That speaks to the resilient workforce and the strength of our business partner community.

“At the same time, the data shows we are in the middle of a generational workforce shift and a major evolution in our core industries. Automotive remains at the foundation in our region, but growth in aerospace, defense, automation, logistics and food and agriculture tells us that diversification is essential for long-term sustainability.”

Hackel said Macomb County is well positioned for the future.

“Our cost of living remains competitive, our talent pipeline is steady and 691 suppliers in our county are already adapting to the future of mobility and advanced manufacturing,” he said.

“We are planning, investing and working closely together to ensure long-term prosperity for our residents and businesses.”

The 2026 Economic Forecast was organized by the Macomb County Chamber in partnership with the Chamber Alliance of Macomb County. Wayne State University was the presenting sponsor.