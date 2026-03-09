Eastpointe woman charged with animal cruelty after dog loses eye

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 9, 2026

Blair

EASTPOINTE — A local woman who allegedly grew annoyed by her dog and kicked it in the face has been charged with animal cruelty after the dog lost an eye.

Dezhiar Blair, 19, of Eastpointe, was arraigned Feb. 27 before visiting Judge William Crouchman in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court on a charge of third-degree animal torture, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Crouchman set Blair’s bond at $50,000, cash or surety only. If she posts bond, she will be ordered to have no contact with any animals.

“There is no excuse for animal abuse,” said Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish.

At press time, court records showed no attorney on file for Blair.

The original incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Feb. 25. The suspect’s own mother came to the Police Department to report what had happened.

She described how her daughter had arrived home, causing the family pet — a 3-year-old white Shih Poo, weighing under 5 pounds — to begin barking in excitement.

Blair allegedly grew angry at the noise and kicked the dog in the head, causing it to start bleeding from the eye. The dog was then taken to a veterinarian who performed emergency surgery, removing one of the dog’s eyes.

“The dog owner did the right thing in this case,” said Holish, referring to Blair’s mother. “She reported the abuse immediately, even though the offender was her own daughter.”

In a prepared statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said pets must be protected.

“Allegations that this defendant kicked a defenseless dog in the head with such force that the animal lost an eye are deeply disturbing and will be treated with the utmost seriousness,” Lucido stated.

“Cruelty to animals is not a minor lapse in judgement; it is a criminal act that inflicts needless suffering on vulnerable creatures who depend entirely on human care and protection,” Lucido continued. “My office is committed to holding individuals accountable when they choose violence over compassion.”

Holish urged the public to look out for man’s furry friends.

“A dog’s loyalty is unconditional. The least we owe them is protection,” he said. “If anyone witnesses any cruelty toward any animal, report it immediately. The Eastpointe Police Department will investigate these complaints thoroughly, and if warranted, the offender will be charged.”