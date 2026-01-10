Eastpointe father bound over to circuit court for allegedly threatening teacher

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 10, 2026

Scott

EASTPOINTE — A 44-year-old Eastpointe man — who last fall allegedly threatened a teacher when his child didn’t receive a snack — was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on several charges.

On Jan. 8, the office of Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a press release to announce that David Scott Jr. had been bound over on the charges related to alleged threats he made Oct. 22 at Pleasantview Elementary School in the Eastpointe Community Schools district.

Scott’s preliminary examination was held Jan. 7 before Judge Kathleen Galen in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court. Following the hearing, Galen bound over Scott on the following charges: Weapons — ammunition — possession by a prohibited person, a five-year felony; intentional threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees or students, a one-year misdemeanor; and disorderly person — obscene conduct, a 90-day misdemeanor.

The defendant also has a habitual offender — fourth offense notice, an aggravating sentencing factor. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Beslic conducted the hearing.

It is alleged that Scott arrived at Pleasantview Elementary at dismissal and became upset that his child did not receive a snack at snack time. He reportedly confronted the child’s teacher, made threats against her and the school community, and said he would be back the next day. A search warrant was issued to search his residence, where multiple rounds of ammunition were found, as per the press release. There was an extra police presence at the school Oct. 23.

“Everyone needs to be aware that no level of anger, frustration, or personal distress can justify making threats toward a school,” Lucido said in a prepared statement. “We treat every threat seriously because we have a legal and moral obligation to do so. Public safety depends on it, and anyone who makes such statements will be held accountable under the law.”

Scott is expected back in court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22 before Judge Michael Servitto at Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Scott’s attorney, Bertram Johnson, could not be reached for an interview by press time.