Eastpointe community leaders tout success at State of the City address

Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson addresses the audience during the annual State of the City address Monday, Feb. 2 at Lutheran Fraternities of America No. 57 in Eastpointe.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 7, 2026

Judge Kathleen Galen, of the 38th District Court, talks about challenges at the court during the annual State of the City address Feb. 2 at Lutheran Fraternities of America No. 57 in Eastpointe. Photo by Brian Wells

Mayor Michael Klinefelt speaks about accomplishments and goals during the annual State of the City address Feb. 2 at Lutheran Fraternities of America No. 57 in Eastpointe. Photo by Brian Wells

EASTPOINTE — Community members and leaders came together Feb. 2 for the annual State of the City address.

The event, which was put on by the Eastside Community Chamber and Lutheran Fraternities of America No. 57, was an opportunity for officials to give the community an update on various topics and plans.

Linda Weishaupt, executive director for the chamber, said the event is a long-standing tradition. Many similar events in other communities only involve comments from a mayor.

“We are unique in this event, as we also invite the schools and district court to participate,” she said.

Weishaupt added that the event serves as an important opportunity for businesses to be connected in the community.

“It’s good for our community leaders and our business owners to be familiar with each other,” she said. “Working together is a win-win.”

School district sees increased trust, concern over high school campus

Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson was the first presenter to take the stage, where she talked about improvements being seen in the district. In addition to completing bond work and reopening the district’s pool, she also said the district was starting to see a higher level of trust in it, as well as an improving curriculum to ensure all students have guaranteed access to materials that are relevant to what they are learning.

At the high school, according to Gibson, the district saw a 22% increase in test scores in the last year, as well as an 8% increase in scores at the Early Learning Academy.

“We did some damage to kids when we all shut down for that pandemic, and our school district is focusing on undoing it,” she said.

Gibson mentioned the non-homestead operating millage replacement that will be on the May 5 ballot.

Gibson said the Eastpointe High School campus is a concern for the district. In 2029, the building will turn 100 years old, she said, and it can support around 3,000 children.

“We do not have that many children in our whole district at this time,” she said. “So, we have to do something. A teardown, rebuild of that building is looking at just under $200 million … That’s easily a pain point for us.”

During her speech, Gibson had attendees complete a poll on their phones. People were asked what physical changes or facilities should be prioritized. Then, people were asked to rank the results.

Among the highest were trade schools, remodeling the high school with air conditioning, and bathroom upgrades throughout the district.

Court continues to see staffing shortages

Judge Kathleen Galen, of the 38th District Court, after thanking her staff and the city’s first responders, addressed what she said is a continuing staffing shortage in the court.

“The reality of our court is we are short-staffed. We are a 1.8-judge district, and what that means is that the work that we produce, it takes 1.83 judges just for the judicial part of the work. So, every year I get up here and tell you that our caseload is growing. … I’m here to tell you again our caseload is growing,” she said.

In 2024, the court saw 3,007 cases, and in 2025, it saw 3,141, which reflected an upward trend in serious criminal matters, Galen said.

Compared to St. Clair Shores, Galen said, Eastpointe had 788 serious felony charges, compared to 495 in St. Clair Shores.

“In St. Clair Shores, they have two judges who have two clerks, who have two secretaries, who have two probation officers. In Eastpointe, we have one,” she said. “So, we do twice as many felonies as St. Clair Shores, with half the staff.”

However, the court was approved through the State Court Administrative Office for a second judge, she said. Macomb County Chief Judge James Biernat, she said, who was appointed as chief judge in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe when he was reappointed as the county’s chief judge in 2025, is working to push the approval through the Legislature, she added.

Though he was appointed to serve the court, he won’t be added as a judge until it gets approved by the state’s House, Senate and governor, and the Eastpointe City Council.

Galen also mentioned the city’s new court building, which is expected to be completed in 2028, with ground being broken on it later this year.

“Our courthouse is a brick bungalow and we have five families living in it, and we try to juggle the room and the space, so the new building is something that is going to be very welcomed,” she said.

Klinefelt talks infrastructure improvements

In addition to the improvements at the court, and improvements in the city’s public safety departments, Mayor Michael Klinefelt also touted a number of infrastructure improvements that had been completed around the city.

One of the major projects, he said, was the city’s replacement of lead water lines.

“As of about six months ago, we have completed replacing all the lead lines in the city of Eastpointe,” he said. “So, we are lead free.”

Klinefelt also mentioned the Nine Mile Road reconstruction project, which began several years ago. Last year, the city completed phase two of the project, and phase three is expected to begin soon, he said.

He also added that the city’s new splash pad is expected to be open in the spring.

“It’ll be really exciting to see kids there,” he said. “From what I hear, people are really excited about it.”

Klinefelt ended his speech by bringing attention to a new foundation in honor of Aaron Schram, a Department of Public Works employee with the city who died in November from cancer.

“His family started the foundation. I think they’re just getting off the ground to rehab one of the facilities in our parks,” he said. “He really cared about having activities for kids to take part in.”