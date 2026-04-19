Developers denied ordinance change on building materials

Schafer Development, of Farmington Hills, recently requested an ordinance change on the materials allowed in a new 12-home development, arguing it would make for more affordable options in West Bloomfield Township, but the Planning Commission denied it.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published April 19, 2026

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WEST BLOOMFIELD — Seeking an ordinance change that would have allowed for a different mix of building materials in the construction of new homes, Schafer Development was denied by the West Bloomfield Planning Commission at its meeting March 23.

The Farmington Hills-based developer sought an amendment change to an ordinance that requires planned development districts to feature at least 50% masonry on all sides of a home.

Represented by Spencer Schafer — alongside his father, Steven Schafer — the developers wished to change the ordinance’s text so that only the front of the home, which faces the street, would have the requirement of at least 50% masonry, brick, cement or board siding.

The other three sides, meanwhile, could then have any material, such as vinyl or materials decided at the discretion of the commission. According to the developers, the material change would save costs, allowing them to bring “attainable or workforce” housing to the township.

The 12-home development is to be located at 7277 Richardson Road in West Bloomfield, the site of a former nursing home. The homes are slated to be two-story colonials with four to five bedrooms, spanning 2,000 to 2,200 square feet, with prices ranging from $474,000 to $489,000.

Jeremiah Klemann, the township’s planning and zoning manager, said that changing the allowed mix of materials would alter the intent of the ordinance.

“These materials are meant to elevate the standards (of nearby homes),” Klemann said.

He said a change to the ordinance would affect all future planned development districts.

“My recommendation is to consider it in its broader implication for the (planned development districts) as a whole, and any future applications,” Klemann said.

The developers shared pictures of nearby homes that they claim align with the type of materials they wish to use. Some homes had bricks only in the front, while other homes were all vinyl siding. Many were built in the 1950s, when the ordinance was different.

Spencer Schafer led the presentation. He said the requested change would feature more affordable rates for at least 5% of the development, selling them at or below 120% of the area medium income, or AMI, in Oakland County. He clarified that this includes the entire county, including communities that have much lower per capita medium incomes than West Bloomfield. The intent, he said, would be provide what he called “attainable and workforce housing,” filling a need identified by the township’s 2019 housing study and master plan.

“The goal is to deliver homes under $500,000,” Spencer Schafer said, which is as much as $300,000 less for an equivalent size house by other developers.

The contracted builder is Century Communities. The goal would be to deliver homes suitable for first-time buyers.

Some commissioners were skeptical about the price point.

“It’s been a long time since new construction in West Bloomfield has sold at these price levels,” said Commissioner James Mattews. “Can you really do this — build a new home (with) five bedrooms and sell it for this price point? … I’ll believe it when I see it.”

While selling one of the 12 homes for around $420,000 would not have much effect on their property evaluations, the commissioners said it would have a negative impact on the value of nearby developments where multimillion-dollar homes are being built.

The commissioners also raised concerns about the consistency of the proposed change, noting that in theory, one of the units could be sold at the reduced price while the other units are pushed for $900,000 each.

Spencer Schafer acknowledged this and said the proposed wording should be amended to prevent this.

Commissioner Lance Stokes noted a possible safety concern for the masonry requirement.

“Why was masonry required (in the first place)? Was there a safety concern? It may not totally stop a fire, but it can minimize a fire,” Stokes said. “The all-vinyl houses were spaced quite a distance apart than the homes (in your development).”

Commissioners Karmen Santourian and Stokes were not opposed to changing the ordinance requiring 50% or more of masonry on all sides, but they wanted to know about comparable materials and their efficacy preventing fires. The applicants did not have this information available at the meeting.

However, commissioners Dima El-Gamal, Michael Patton and Jennifer Taylor Boykins did not want to see the ordinance changed and voted “no.”

Commissioner Amy Mindell was present for most of the meeting but left early to attend a board meeting at Temple Israel.