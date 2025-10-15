Conspirators sentenced in auto theft crackdown

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 15, 2025

Advertisement

TROY — Members of a crime syndicate involved in the theft of hundreds of vehicles in the tri-county area were recently sentenced after their arrests by local law enforcement agencies.

Previously, in May 2024, the state’s Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement team — also known as FORCE — arrested and charged six members of the alleged crime ring for the theft of more than 400 vehicles in southeast Michigan, a value of approximately $8 million.

The suspects targeted new vehicle storage lots at manufacturing facilities, car dealerships, parking lots and individual residences. The stolen vehicles were then sold exponentially below market value on the black market to buyers seeking unregistered vehicles.

The group operated in more than 40 jurisdictions, primarily in Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties, with other instances in Eaton and Kent counties.

The Troy Police had been investigating the crime ring since August 2023 and partnered with FORCE in early 2024. They were also aided by more than a dozen other police departments, as well as the Oakland County Auto Theft Group and the Macomb County Auto Theft Unit.

The May 2024 arrests included Kevin Lamont Stevenson Jr., 22, of Detroit; Joseph David Doyle, 26, of Onsted; Braylen Jeese Green, 21, of Wixom; Dejhon Trevon Bush, 21, of Detroit; Zamarr Terrell Johnson, 20, of Troy; and Desmond Maurice Wilson, 22, of Detroit.

Each pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise. Steven was sentenced to 5-20 years in June; Doyle was sentenced to 30 months in December 2024; Johnson was sentenced to 3-20 years in March; Green was sentenced to 3-20 years in August; Bush was sentenced to one year in September 2024; and Wilson was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in November 2024. Wilson also pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Also in May 2024, 20-year-old Jerry Burton was arrested by Detroit Police, and 22-year-old Omari Roetherford was arrested by the U.S. Marshals. Both are from Detroit, and both were booked/processed by the Troy Police Department.

Burton was sentenced to 91 days in February after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to conduct a criminal enterprise and two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. Roetherford was sentenced to one year in August 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

In January, more suspects were arrested, including Davonta Jones, 31; Davion Tucker, 22; Donovan Tucker, 23; and Timothy Bell, 22. All four are from Detroit, and all four have pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise. Jones was sentenced to 15 months to 20 years; Davion Tucker was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years; Donovan Tucker was sentenced to eight months in jail and three years of probation; and Bell was sentenced to 34 months to 20 years.

“The success of this investigation is a direct result of the FORCE team’s collaboration with the Troy Police Department and police agencies across Southeast Michigan,” said Dana Nessel, the state attorney general, in a statement. “Together, they devoted countless hours to dismantling a large-scale auto theft ring that harmed communities throughout our state. We will continue to work with our law enforcement and retail partners to hold those who engaged in organized crime accountable, and to protect the safety and security of Michigan’s residents and businesses.”