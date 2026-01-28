Prosecutor brings charges in animal cruelty cases

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 28, 2026

TROY — A Troy man and a Ferndale woman were recently charged in separate animal cruelty cases by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Bradley James Vincent, 32, of Troy, was charged with abandoning/cruelty to animal after he allegedly mistreated a mixed-breed dog. Witnesses reported hearing the dog squeal as if in pain, and seeing the defendant hit the animal.

A veterinary examination found that the dog suffered bruises to its head and inner gums, and other injuries consistent with being kicked.

In a separate case, Myelia Michelle King, 32, of Ferndale, was charged with abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals, for reportedly mistreating two German shepherds. After multiple visits by animal control officers, both dogs were found tethered to a fence on chains that were too short, with no accessible water or food. They reportedly were malnourished, significantly underweight and required veterinary care. One animal tested positive for heartworm.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office, abandoning/cruelty to animal is punishable by 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and/or up to 200 hours of community service, while abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals is punishable by one year in jail, a $2,000 fine, and/or up to 300 hours of community service.

“We have a moral responsibility to treat animals in our care humanely,” McDonald said in a statement. “These cases demonstrate how seriously Oakland County law enforcement takes animal mistreatment. We will hold abusers accountable.”

Community members are advised to call (248) 858-1090 to contact Oakland County Animal Control if an animal is suspected of being abused or mistreated.