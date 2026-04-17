City swaps property for easement

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published April 17, 2026

On April 6, the Mount Clemens City Commission approved trading this Cherry Street alleyway for a permanent easement to build a dumpster enclosure. Photo by Dean Vaglia

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MOUNT CLEMENS — A short strip of city-owned land is public no more, as the Mount Clemens City Commission approved trading a piece of downtown property for a dumpster easement at the commission’s April 6 meeting.

With the commission missing three members (city commissioners Spencer Calhoun, Erik Rick and Jill Yore were absent), the commission granted unanimous approval to trade the vacant Parcel 13 — an alleyway off of Cherry Street that is next to the rear lot of 75 North Main St. — to The Colab #2 LLC. In return for this, the city receives a permanent easement to build a dumpster enclosure on a lot owned by The Colab #2 that is adjacent to the alley.

“The (alley) was previously considered for the enclosure but was found to be unsuitable in size and shape for that purpose,” said City Manager Gregg Shipman. “Importantly, the owner of the private lot also owns the building adjacent to the (alley) and has expressed interest in utilizing the traded property to enhance the functionality and appearance of his property. This will not only benefit his business operations but will also support the broader improvement goals for the Cherry Street corridor.”

The city’s plans for the easement include building a dumpster enclosure large enough to support two dumpsters and a grease bin. The goal of the property swap is to take dumpsters off of the downtown streets to make the Cherry Street area more accessible to pedestrians and vehicles, and more aesthetically pleasing with the on-street dumpsters removed.

The monetary values of either piece of property are not included in the meeting’s agenda packet, which led to Commissioner Roxanne Brown wondering if the city would be able to provide that information. Shipman answered that no appraisal had been done on either property. City Attorney Rob Huth explained that he believed the land-for-easement swap was legal under the state constitution due to the “size of the transaction” and Mayor Laura Kropp said she believed it would be “wasting taxpayer dollars to get an appraisal” of the alley.

Ownership and taxation information for the alley are not available through Macomb County’s Parcel Explorer.

Shipman believes the alley may be repurposed as an outdoor dining space or raised patio for the neighboring restaurant.

Alro Steel brownfield

City Commissioners approved a brownfield agreement for 215 North River Road, a property next to the Gibraltar Trade Center that is being developed by Alro Steel. The plan will last for 19 years and will see Alro invest over $40 million into redeveloping the site into a 250,000 square-foot distribution facility. Among the contaminants identified on the site are arsenic, benzene, chromium, lead, mercury and zinc.

“It is definitely a significant increase to our taxable properties in Mount Clemens, and that is such a burden that the residents and businesses that do exist in Mount Clemens bear,” Kropp said. “That 48% of our land is nontaxable, so every significant development that we can bring to Mount Clemens is something that offsets that burden. We appreciate (Alro) coming to Mount Clemens and for being a partner in doing that municipal services agreement.”

Farmers Market lease

City commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Mount Clemens Farmers Market for use of a city-owned parking lot as the market’s venue. The automatically renewing annual lease gives the market the right to use the Roskopp Lot North as its market on Saturdays. There is no rental fee.

The Downtown Development Authority and the city will remove two curbs to improve market accessibility, provide two portable restrooms, two handwashing stations, a storage space and electricity.