Chamber awards honor Fraser’s finest

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published April 22, 2026

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FRASER — Some of the city’s finest citizens and contributors will be recognized next month at the 2026 Fraser F.A.M.E. (Fraser Academy Member of Excellence) Award celebration.

The annual event, presented by the Eastside Community Chamber, salutes residents, educators, students and businesses for their dedication and service to the community. Recipients will be celebrated at a May 11 dinner at the Vintage House on Utica Road.

This year’s award winners are:

• Scarlett Gervasone — Student of the Year

• Joe Rybicki — Elementary Educator of the Year

• Jillian Husk — Middle School Educator of the Year

• Athena Kovalcik — High School Educator of the Year

• Oliviana Freeman — Youth of the Year

• F. Scott Metcalf and Derek Damico — “You’ve Made a Difference” Award

• Marti Vanenenaam-Iwanicki and Tom Iwanicki — Citizen of the Year

The 2026 nonindividual recognition belongs to Freers & Freers as Business of the Year; Devon Self Storage and Eagle Tires & Wheels Services for the Capital Improvement Award; and Eifel Mold & Engineering Inc. and Three C’s Landscaping for the Pioneer Award.

Tickets for the award dinner are $32 for adults and $16 for children ages 4-12, and must be purchased by May 4. For tickets and more information, call the chamber at (586) 776-5520.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, Inc., Consumers Energy, Diversified Members Credit Union, Lakeshore Dental Specialists, Metro Maids, Whole Dental Wellness, 14 House Firefighters Association and Schott’s Market.