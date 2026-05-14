Bridge work to take place on Greenfield Road, closure announced

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 14, 2026

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SOUTHFIELD — Starting at 7 a.m. May 18, Greenfield Road over Interstate 696 will be closed for bridge work for approximately two months, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure will affect the part of Greenfield Road over I-696 in Southfield and Oak Park. A detour for northbound and southbound traffic is to go eastbound and westbound on the I-696 service drive and use the crossover bridges for access to Greenfield.

The Greenfield exit and entrance ramps are already closed.

The following are current ramp and lane closures:

• Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to Interstate 75.

• Westbound I-696 ramps to north and south bound I-75.

• North and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-696.

• Westbound I-696 shared ramps to Lahser, US-24 and M-10.

Upcoming ramp closures include M-1, which will close in late May, and Southfield Road, which will close sometime in late summer.



