Boulan Park project receives extra funding

The Troy City Council has approved the reallocation of grant funds to continue progress on an all-inclusive play structure at Boulan Park.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 9, 2026

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TROY — The Troy City Council recently approved additional funding for an inclusive playground project at Boulan Park. The council voted unanimously March 2 to transfer a portion of federal funds from the city’s Community Development Block Grant.

The CDBG funds, from the 2024 program year, were previously earmarked for the construction of a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Lakeview Drive near Somerset Collection.

Courtney Flynn, the city’s communications director, explained that the city had originally programmed all $127,543 for the crosswalk.

“That project came in under the $127,000 cost,” Flynn said. “And so, we are requesting to have the remainder of those funds reprogrammed.”

Troy Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said in an email that the budget changes came about after several requests from residents.

“The city of Troy did a pedestrian count before the installation to confirm there was a demand for the crossing,” Bovensiep said. “The crossing includes pedestrian-activated signals and a refuge island between the traffic directions. The funding application was based on engineering estimates, and bids came in favorably … which allowed us to reprogram the balance to the inclusive play structure.”

According to the March 2 meeting agenda, the city is required by the Oakland County Division of Community and Home Improvement to hold a public hearing for the reprogramming of CDBG funds. Around $67,949 of the CDBG funds were recommended to help fund the inclusive play structure currently in the works at Boulan Park, 3671 Crooks Road.

The playscape is part of a larger project being phased-funded as money become available. The playscape itself was purchased for roughly $630,700. Its design will implement features that accommodate children of all ability levels, such as ramps and other equipment compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Troy City Councilmember David Hamilton was pleased by the news.

“Sometimes, things do come in under budget,” Hamilton said. “That’s good to hear.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.