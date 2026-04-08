Local youth ranked among top archers in U.S.

By: Scott Bentley | Troy Times | Published April 8, 2026

Edwin MacKenzie prepares to shoot an arrow during a competition earlier this year. Photo provided by Ashley MacKenzie

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TROY — Edwin MacKenzie is a 12-year-old boy that shoots out of Rising Phoenix Archery in Troy and is currently ranked as one of the best archers in the country in his age group.

MacKenzie is the top ranked Under 13 Fixed Pin male archer in the state, and is listed as the 12th ranked archer in that same division nationally.

“It feels really good, honestly, because I was never individually good at one sport,” MacKenzie said. “It lets me focus. … It feels good to be good at something.”

This year, MacKenzie has already brought home several first-place finishes.

“So, my state finals … That was one we got first (place). And then the Winter Classic was just my club tournament, and I got first in that,” MacKenzie said. “It’s been a good year.”

Despite his success at such a young age, the 12-year-old archer is still relatively new to the world of competitive archery. He and his family began going to more high-end competitions just in the last year.

“In 2022-23, I did a parks and rec archery class, and I was pretty OK at it,” MacKenzie said. “Like a year ago, we switched over to Rising Phoenix. Then I started practicing more … and that’s really been everything.”

Rising Phoenix Archery is run by head coach Brandon Wright, who was a member of the 2021 U.S. Archery Team. He is also the international team staff coach for USA Archery. Wright wants to help guide a talent like MacKenzie as best he can.

“I don’t believe in potential; I believe in work ethic. … And Edwin loves archery, so practice isn’t a chore,” Wright said. “The hardest part for anyone that has early success is sustaining that success. … That’s my job.”

Even though they’ve only been working together for a little over a year, the relationship between Wright and MacKenzie has been beneficial for both. The biggest area Wright has seen improvement in is MacKenzie’s ability to be coached.

“His willingness to listen has evolved over time,” Wright said. “His mindset has changed to where now he’s seeking to learn.”

Wright believes that MacKenzie can go as far as he’s willing to work.

“It doesn’t matter what I want because I don’t have to put in the work,” Wright said. “I want to see him achieve his goals. … Whatever his goals are, my job is to support. He’s not going to be great because I did anything; he’s going to be great because he put in the work.”

In the future, MacKenzie hopes he can shoot on the international stage.

“I’m trying to go to the Olympics,” MacKenzie said. “They’re just adding compound archery, making its debut in the Summer Olympics in 2028. I’m hoping they keep compound in the sport and that I can go to the Olympics.”

Rising Phoenix Archery is located at 3863 Rochester Road in Troy. For more information, visit michiganarchery.net.