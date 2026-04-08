Council approves rezoning for potential medical building

The Troy City Council has approved a zoning change for a planned medical office development on Big Beaver Road and Frankton Avenue.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 8, 2026

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TROY — The Troy City Council unanimously approved rezoning plans for a medical office building and parking lot that would be located on the north side of Big Beaver Road and east side of Frankton Avenue.

The council approved the rezoning at the March 23 meeting. SunByrnes Construction sought to rezone roughly 0.7 acre of a vacant site, changing it from R-1E (single-family residential) to BB (Big Beaver).

The building itself was pitched as a one-story medical office complex spanning 7,385 square feet, complete with a mezzanine. There would be 37 parking spaces, but no direct access point to Big Beaver Road.

The Troy Planning Commission held a public meeting in December 2025 and then unanimously recommended it for approval in January 2026.

At those meetings, the applicant pledged to limit the site’s use to a medical office facility, and to include landscaping buffers along the northern and eastern property lines.

Brad Burns, a representative with SunByrnes Construction, said he didn’t receive any negative feedback from residents during the process. He said his company had reached out to residents in the area.

“The people I talked to really didn’t have much feedback,” Burns said. “They were appreciative (that the project) was like a weekday-type (volume) business, versus the restaurant that’s neighboring the property. They had more concern about that than anything.”

Mayor Ethan Baker expressed appreciation for the effort put into the project.

“Going before the Planning Commission a couple times can be a challenging experience, but I think at the end of the day, it’s a process that worked well for the city as a whole,” he said.

The mayor said the project can revitalize a parcel that currently lacks the “quality” and “character” of the Big Beaver corridor.

“I’m thankful to see that come to fruition with a project,” Baker said. “This definitely is a beautiful rendering, and I look forward to seeing its completion.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.