Hundreds hunt for eggs at Troy Historic Village

Troy Historic Village’s Spring Egg Hunt, held March 27-28, was about more than just finding hidden eggs and redeeming them for prizes. Here, attendees play a game where they use squirt guns to knock over targets.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 8, 2026

This year’s event drew more than 300 guests the first day. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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TROY — On March 27-28, Troy Historic Village hosted its 2026 Spring Egg Hunt.

More than 300 guests attended the event’s opening day that Friday, scouring the grounds of the complex at 60 W. Wattles Road. The Spring Egg Hunt is one of the Village’s most popular events each year and features a wealth of spring-themed activities beyond its namesake.

Guests were able to try out an obstacle course, visit a mobile library, play a game of pin the tail on the bunny, and make crafts. As for the egg hunt, the children were split up and assigned to different “lanes” in which the eggs were hidden. Once found, they could be redeemed for prizes.

Everything took place in an environment carefully designed to be a sensory-friendly experience suitable for people of all ages and ability levels.

“The obstacle course always does really well for all of the programs that we do it for,” said Alex Konieczny, the director of youth programs at the Village. “I think finding the eggs is probably the high point this time, though, of course.”

Amelia Walker, a Village staff member, helped with the egg hunt this year.

“They really like collecting the eggs,” Walker said. “We have really good hiders this year. We have some great volunteers, and they (were) spreading out the eggs, and the kids are having a lot of fun.”

That Saturday, the Troy Public Library’s Bookmobile was parked at the Village for families to check out books from the library’s collection. The Bookmobile provides library services at various venues around Troy each month.

Hannah Carter and Debbie Schmidt are members of the library’s Community Engagement Department. They said there were a good number of people visiting the vehicle.

“Plus, (we provided) new library card registration, so they could do that while they’re here, as well,” Schmidt said.

Members of the Troy Garden Club handed on seed packets and candy to the kids. The club handles gardening and landscaping for the Village.

Some families were more excited about the seeds than the candy.

“I was surprised (so many families) did not take the candy,” said Tina Battle, a member of the Troy Garden Club. “The parents said, ‘Uh, no candy,’ and that’s fine … but the kids were (still) very excited. I think they’re really in tune with nature, which I thought is kind of cool.”

For more information, visit troyhistoricvillage.org.