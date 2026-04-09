Spring lineup announced by Hockey Mentors

By: Scott Bentley | Troy Times | Published April 9, 2026

Wyatt Lucas, founder and president of Hockey Mentors, skates in an event from last year. Photo provided by Mike Perron

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TROY — The Hockey Mentors group, which provides free hockey experiences for individuals with special needs, has announced dates for April and May events.

The April skate will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at Buffalo Wild Wings Arena, 1819 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy, and will provide experienced volunteers, special equipment and more.

May’s skate will be held May 23 at the same time and location, with the same services.

Hockey Mentors also announced it is launching a new sled hockey program for veterans and adults with mobility challenges. The coach for the program will be Josh Deneau, who is a military veteran and sled hockey player himself. The program will consist of structured, one-hour sessions focused on skill development and helping participants get comfortable on the ice.

Hockey Mentors prides itself on its accessibility for all and its free cost. Signup is required. For more information, visit hockeymentors.net.