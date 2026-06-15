American Sign Language story time helps kids and parents communicate

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 15, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — The Baldwin Public Library will be holding a story time that integrates American Sign Language into its programming.

Simple Signs Story Time is designed for ages 5 and under 10:30-11 a.m. July 2.

“This is something new that we’re doing,” Baldwin Public Library librarian Susan Dion said. “It’s a story time with simple American Sign Language signs, so it really will enhance the experience of the child.”

The library regularly holds different types of story times throughout the year. During the Simple Signs Story Time, participants will have the opportunity to learn signs that can help them better communicate.

Baldwin Public Library librarian Caroline Salucci, who will be leading the program, said she has been working on teaching her son sign language. This has inspired her to help other parents learn how to implement sign language at home.

“I just wanted to show parents that this is something that they could easily do,” Salucci said. “Being a parent is just kind of overwhelming, and I just want to do my part to help make things easier.”

Salucci has about 14 years of story time experience, but this is the first one where she will incorporate sign language throughout the entire program. She has been informally introducing sign language during other story times.

For example, when she is reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” she will show the kids the sign for “butterfly” or “eat.”

In addition to reading at Baldwin Public Library Storytimes, participants will typically be guided through a structured program of activities, songs and movement.

Registration is required and now open for the story time. Caregivers must attend the story time as well. Simple Signs Storytime will be held at 300 West Merrill St. in Birmingham, in the Rotary/Donor Room, on the lower level. For more information, visit baldwinlib.org.