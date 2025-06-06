Wolfe Middle School student shines bright at Special Olympics

By: Scott Bentley | Warren Weekly | Published June 6, 2025

Joshua Grady poses with all of his medals and competitor numbers after finishing his events for Special Olympics Michigan. Photo provided by Mark Schott

CENTER LINE — Wolfe Middle School eighth grader Joshua Grady competed in the Special Olympics Michigan games throughout May and thrived on and off the track.

Joshua first competed in the regional games held at Northville High School on May 3. There, he earned a gold medal in shot put and standing long jump, while also taking home a silver medal in the 100-meter.

“As someone who works with Josh, I’m thrilled that he’s flourishing,” Wolfe Middle School special education teacher Mark Schott said. “I think Josh is doing very well with his athletics. We’re all really proud of him.”

Grady did so well in regionals that he earned a spot in the state-level track and field games at Central Michigan University during the final weekend of May. The star eighth grader would showcase his abilities yet again, winning the gold in standing long jump.

“All three (events) I like,” Grady said. “But the (one I like the) most has got to be the standing long jump. That was so fun.”

Grady also took home a bronze medal for shot put and finished fourth in the 100-meter at the state level.

That’s five total medals and three gold medals across both the regional and the state level and Grady couldn’t be happier with his performance.

“The Olympics were good,” Grady explained. “I just won medals and everything. It was a close matchup, but I did good.”

Grady’s hard work started well before the final weekend, however. Training was a part of his weekly schedule, and he learned a lot throughout the process.

“I felt smart,” Grady said. “These three events were absolutely amazing. I just did my best. Tried, worked hard, and did anything to win these medals.”

Grady trained with a lot of other participants in the region, and he was supported by friends and family. According to Grady, his dad was active in the process and would take him to practice where he would work with track coaches Jim Holloway and Joe Liobl.

The success of Grady isn’t a surprise by those who are around him on a daily basis. His hard work and determination are something that his family, and the school, have admired about him for years.

“Anything he puts his mind to, I know he can do it,” Schott said. “He’s headed to the high school next year and I’m anticipating that his successes will continue next year.”

Not only has his final year of middle school been a blast for him, but other students and staff in the community have loved supporting Grady’s efforts as well.

“Josh is loved by everyone in the school. He’s a standout in our school,” Schott said. “All of his classmates and teachers know about these events and when he returns from events he’s celebrated. We’re all really proud of him.”

The star gold medalist even received attention from Michigan Congressman John James. After Grady’s stellar performances, James wrote Grady a letter congratulating him on his achievements.

“You have not only achieved something special for yourself, but you have also set a powerful example for your teammates, friends, and your entire community,” James wrote. “Keep believing in yourself and never stop reaching for your dreams.”

When Grady was asked about what it meant to become a champion, he had a simple response.

“That feels pretty good.”

Special Olympics Michigan has events throughout the year to participate or volunteer in. To learn more about how to sign up or to help the organization, go to somi.org.