It’s season’s greetings in the Warren Woods district

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published December 15, 2025

Warren Woods Middle School staff and students came up with different ways to decorate their doors for the holiday season. Photo provided by Warren Woods Public Schools

WARREN — Students and staff in the Warren Woods Public Schools district are having a holly, jolly Christmas this year.

From band and choir concerts to decking the halls and more, the district is making spirits bright. Students and teachers also donned their Santa Claus hats in an effort to give others a happier holiday season who otherwise would do without.

And the Christmas season isn’t complete in the district without spirit weeks in which everyone is encouraged to wear different-themed clothing for one week to highlight the holidays.

Warren Woods Tower High School students participated in several service projects that included a canned food drive, “giving tree,” and making homemade Christmas cards for senior citizens.

“In addition, our staff continues its long-standing tradition of collecting over $10,000 in gift cards each year to assist WWT families during the holidays,” Warren Woods Tower High School Principal Ian Fredlund said via email.

Before the holiday break, a sports showdown was planned. Staff and students were going to take each other on in a soccer assembly to celebrate their school spirit.

Over at Warren Woods Middle School, the festivities began early in the month with the “Holiday Hangout” after school. Students — snug in their pajamas and blankets — got into the Christmas spirit by watching “Home Alone” while drinking cocoa. At press time, it was revealed Santa Claus was coming to town Dec. 18 to visit with the students.

Another Warren Woods Middle School tradition returned with the student council’s “Dec(orate) the Halls” door decorating contest. Students had to come up with creative ideas for this year’s “Holidays in Every Subject.” The contest winners were treated to doughnuts.

According to Warren Woods Middle School Assistant Principal Jennnifer Boggio, the school community also remained focused on service projects to provide students with the opportunity to give back. For instance, the National Junior Honor Society sponsored its annual holiday food donation drive to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

The elementary schools also got into the spirit of giving.

Westwood Elementary is supporting 15 families this holiday season. Students also jingled all the way to the Parent Teacher Organization’s Santa Shop.

Pinewood Elementary’s giving tree will support a number of families in the school. The Pinewood Parent Teacher Committee also set up a holiday shop where students picked out stocking stuffers for their loved ones.

Staff at Briarwood Elementary School came together to provide gifts for eight families in need. The holiday spirit continues on Dec. 18 when the Parent Teacher Group will host a “Cookies and Cakes” event to celebrate the season and raise funds for local charities. The Briarwood third, fourth, and fifth graders also will spread holiday cheer this week when they perform seasonal songs for families and friends.