Vow renewals held at historic Farmington Hills site

Married couples from all over metro Detroit renewed their wedding vows as Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich officiated.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published February 22, 2026

Carol and Frank Romano were the longest married couple at the third annual “I Do Still” vow renewal event Feb. 13. The Farmington Hills couple will celebrate 53 years this September. Photo by Gena Johnson

Olinda Blossom Deena Dsa and Pravin DSouza were another couple renewing their vows that day. Photo by Gena Johnson

FARMINGTON HILLS — Some meet Friday the 13th with trepidation, but this year the day was filled with love at Longacre House as more than 30 couples renewed their wedding vows.

This was the third annual “I Do Still” celebration, officiated by Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich and emceed by Chelsea Kivell of 100.3 WNIC’s Jay Towers in the Morning.

The historical venue is located at 24705 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills.

“This event is meant to be a celebration of love, joy and happiness,” Rich said. “At a time where people want something to celebrate, this is really the perfect kind of event.”

Carol and Frank Romano were the longest married couple at the event and will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary in September.

Having lived in Farmington Hills nearly two years, the couple considers themselves longtime east siders, starting in Detroit, then Grosse Pointe Park and finally Grosse Pointe Woods.

Like many of the couples in attendance, the Romanos said “communication” was crucial to their long-term marriage, but they included other factors, as well.

“You have to have patience, understanding, a sense of humor and communication,” said Carol Romano.

“Try to make your partner happy,” Frank Romano said. “You take the downs with the ups.”

The two met as teachers in the Warren Consolidated Schools.

“She took pity on a bachelor and would bring me lunch, and we would share lunch each afternoon,” Frank Romano said.

Frank had met several of Carol’s family members and had an affinity with them long before he met her. This included her grandmother, and some of her uncles and first cousins, whom he said were all nice to him.

According to the couple, their families thought neither one would ever marry.

“We were too busy doing things,” Carol Romano said.

She was traveling the world, having made a few trips to Europe and done an African safari in Kenya. Frank was enjoying his life, having bought a beautiful home.

“We were destined,” Frank Romano said.

Everything changed when Carol’s then-boyfriend couldn’t take her to her cousin’s wedding, and she asked Frank instead.

“He was a good dancer,” she said.

The couple married when she was 33 and he was 35. According to the Romanos, this was late compared to their peers, most of whom were marrying in their early 20s in the early 1970s.

At the “I Still Do” event, the Romanos won the grand prize of a romantic dinner for two at Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green in Farmington Hills.

Another couple in attendance, Caroline and Delbert Nelson, have been married 28 years and have lived in Farmington Hills more than 20 years. The Nelsons attribute communication and trust to their successful marriage.

“We work together,” Caroline Nelson said, “It’s not 50/50. It’s 100/100.”

Her husband concurred.

“And the desire to make sure it works,” Delbert Nelson said.

One thing the Nelsons have found that has served them well throughout the years is having boundaries.

“Keep your business between you and (your spouse) private, and the family and everybody else out of it,” they said.

Delbert is a professional singer, who has toured internationally and sings with the group “The Shades of Blue,” performing regularly at Eddie V’s in Troy.

Yet another couple at the event, Olinda Blossom Deena Dsa and Pravin DSouza, have been married 12 years. They shared what they have learned in that time.

“Communicate right then and there, whatever it is,” DSouza said. “I wish I would have known that sooner.”

His wife shared a similar sentiment.

“Some (people) are open, some are (introverted). It takes time to know each other, even if you love each other,” Deena Dsa said.

They shared what they look forward to in the next 12 years of their marriage.

“To be with each other and spend more time together,” the couple said.

“When the kids were little, we didn’t have much time for each other,” Deena Dsa said. “Now as they are growing, they need us less.”

During the vow renewal, couples took a blue ribbon and tied their hands with each other.

“The first wrap is in recognition of what has come before,” Rich said. “The second wrap is in recognition of how you got here and where you are today … and the third wrap is for your hopes and dreams and wishes for the future.”

Other prizes given to the participants were theater and concert tickets, a gift card for brunch and a day pass for The Hawk — the Farmington Hills activity and cultural center, located at 29995 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.