Farmington High grad joins Farmington Public Safety

Farmington Public Safety Director Robert Houhanisin, right, swears in his department’s latest public safety officer, Erin Moylan, at the Farmington City Council meeting Feb. 17.

Photo provided by Melissa Andrade

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published March 10, 2026

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Erin Moylan took the oath to uphold the law and the U.S. Constitution as she was sworn in as a Farmington Public Safety officer at the City Council meeting Feb. 17.

Moylan graduated from Farmington High School in 2019 where she played field hockey and lacrosse. Her interest in law enforcement was sparked when she participated in a ride-along with a police officer. This was encouraged by one of her coaches who was a retired cop.

After studying criminal justice at Schoolcraft College and earning an associate’s degree, she attended the Wayne County Regional Police Academy.

As a public safety officer Moylan, took an oath to enforce the law and promised to serve with integrity, compassion and accountability while protecting the community and assisting residents in their time of need.

Before becoming a public safety officer, she started her career with Farmington Public Safety as a public safety assistant. She said she has “loved” her time with the department.

“Moylan is joining law enforcement during a time when we need the best of the best to join our department,” said Robert Houhanisin, director of Farmington Public Safety. “After just a short time with us, I am confident that she will police with compassion, be just in her actions, and reflect the ideals of this city council and its public safety department.

At the ceremony, Houhanisin reaffirmed his commitment to support Moylan during her career with training, equipment and access to proper resources that include physical and mental wellness and sustainability, something he supports for all his officers.

Moylan’s sister did the honors of pinning on her badge.

The Farmington Public Safety Department is currently hiring, according to Officer Nash Plafkin in a previous interview.

“The best thing about being a police officer, especially in the city of Farmington, is we’re a family-oriented police department. We’re all close knit. Everyone’s family knows everyone here,” said Plafkin, who has been with the department for about five years. “I think the best part is being able to help out your community.”