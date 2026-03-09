Farmington Public Schools names High School Teacher of the Year

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published March 9, 2026

Terri Haas, left, seen here with Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffin, was named the school district’s High School Teacher of the Year. Haas has taught social studies at Farmington Central High for 30 years. Photo provided by Farmington Public Schools

FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — The Farmington Public Schools recently announced its selection for High School Teacher of the Year.

Terri Haas received the distinction. Her career as a teacher has spanned 32 years, most of them teaching social studies at Farmington Central High School.

Haas said that from an early age, she knew she wanted to be a teacher, inspired by an “exceptional” civics teacher who made a lasting impression on her.

“The unique interaction between teacher and student is something I cherish, and it motivated me to pursue a similar path,” Haas said. “My goal has always been to create the same positive impact on my students as my teacher did for me.”

By all accounts, Haas has had a positive impact on her students. She has followed their journey and successes throughout the years.

“Just recently, I was invited to a former student’s baby shower, which was a testament to the connection we’ve forged,” Haas said.

She said the most rewarding aspect of her career are her students.

“As a high school teacher, I have the privilege of connecting with them on a deeper level, engaging in meaningful discussions and analyzing a variety of topics. This interaction is a two-way street; I find myself learning from my students as much as they learn from me,” Haas said.

One of the things she finds most fulfilling is when students have an “aha moment” and grasp a concept or apply it to real life.

“These moments not only highlight their intellectual growth, but also their ability to apply learning to their world,” Haas said. “This connection with my students is a treasure that continually enriches my teaching career.”

Haas is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies. Throughout her career, she has served in many capacities, including as an adult education teacher, an adult education coordinator, as a supervisor of adult and community education, and as a social studies teacher.

She was among four teachers honored by the school district. One teacher was chosen at each level — high school, middle school, elementary school and early childhood.

“These teachers represent the very best of Farmington Public Schools,” said Kelly Coffin, superintendent of Farmington Public Schools. “They lead with expertise and heart, and the impact they make every day reaches far beyond the classroom. We’re proud to recognize them and grateful for sharing their gifts and talents with our students, families and colleagues.”

Haas’ commitment to her students, the education profession and always going the extra mile was lauded by her colleagues in remarks nominating her for the award.

“Being named (High School) Teacher of the Year leaves me feeling shocked, grateful and honored,” Haas said. “At Farmington Central High School, we are fortunate to have a team of outstanding educators who excel in understanding and supporting alternative education students. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work happening in our school and the dedication of our entire staff.”