Farmington Hills water main break affects other communities

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published March 10, 2026

Field crews repair a broken water transmission main in Farmington Hills the weekend of March 7. Photo provided by the Great Lakes Water Authority

FARMINGTON HILLS — Around 4:30 a.m. March 7, a 48-inch water transmission main broke at 14 Mile Road and Verona Street in Farmington Hills, resulting in flooding, low pressure and a boil water advisory for neighboring communities.

Flooded roads required public safety officers to rescue stranded vehicles and their occupants while relocating residents from nearby homes.

“Four individuals (were) trapped in three vehicles after floodwater from the Great Lakes Water Authority water main break rose around them,” said Farmington Hills Deputy Fire Chief Jason Olszewski. “Police and fire personnel from Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield used water rescue suits to safely remove everyone from the area. Several nearby homes with basement water damage were identified, and residents were temporarily relocated as a precaution until (the GLWA) isolated the break.”

The GLWA is Oakland County’s water provider. They lease and control the regional water mains and related infrastructure from the city of Detroit, which maintains ownership.

“At no point did Farmington Hills experience a drop in water pressure requiring a boil water advisory,” Olszewski noted.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area near 14 Mile Road and Verona Street.

“The River Trail at Heritage Park has since reopened,” said Derrick Schueller, superintendent of the Farmington Hills Division of Public Works, noting that 14 Mile Road remained closed at press time March 10.

Although the water main break was in Farmington Hills, the city’s neighbors to the west were most affected. Novi and Walled Lake lost water pressure that required a boil water advisory, which was slated to be in effect through mid-week, according to the GLWA.

The Haggerty Pump Station, 39955 W.14 Mile Road, sits on the Novi side of the Novi/Farmington Hills junction near the intersection of 14 Mile and Haggerty roads. The mains were successfully reconfigured, and sections of the regional water system were isolated.

This allowed water to slowly enter Novi’s water system, which increased water pressure, although it took hours for it to stabilize, according to the GLWA. Meanwhile, an emergency connection with Commerce Township allowed flow to return to Walled Lake late March 7.

The water main was repaired with 20 feet of steel, which was estimated to be completed March 9. The water main was inspected on either side of the break, and distressed steel was identified about 80 feet from the break. Officials said this would be repaired later that week.

Flushing the systems is still required before the boil water advisory can be lifted. The first two rounds of testing were taken March 9, and at press time, the second round was expected to be completed March 10.

“If both rounds of testing come back clear, it is anticipated that the boil water advisories could be lifted by midweek,” read a statement by GLWA.