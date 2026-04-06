Utica mayor, Shelby businessman shave their heads for cancer research fundraiser

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino and Shelby Township businessman James Gavlinski get their heads and beards shaved at the St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser at O’Connor’s Public House March 29.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published April 6, 2026

As the event went on, Calandrino’s and Gavlinski’s heads were completely shaved. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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UTICA/SHELBY TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER — Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino and Jim Gavlinski, owner of Battery Warehouse of Shelby, competed in a fundraising event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation that had both men’s heads and beards being shaved March 29 to support childhood cancer research.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization that began more than 20 years ago and raises funds for pediatric cancer research, specifically through head-shaving events. According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website, the organization has invested over $371 million in childhood cancer research grants worldwide since 2005.

“So, all around the country, people get together to shave their heads and get some money raised for childhood cancer research,” said Patrick Cymbalski, a representative with St. Baldrick’s. “St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest private foundation to raise money for childhood cancer research, second only to the U.S. government.”

The city of Rochester hosted its 18th annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event on March 29 at O’Connor’s Public House, 324 S. Main St. The goal was to raise $50,000, and twenty-five shavees were expected to participate though more could participate if they wanted to during the event.

Event coordinator Michael Fiscus said that, over the last 18 years, local volunteers had raised more than $3.4 million and shaved nearly 5,000 heads for this cause.

“This will be my 20th year volunteering for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, 19th year going bald,” Fiscus said in an email. “Love these guys stepping up big time for this year.”

While the event was successful in raising over $50,000, the competition between Calandrino and Gavlinski required both men to raise as much as they could up to the March 29 event.

“Jim reached out to me when this whole thing started this year, and he’s like, ‘Gus, what can I do to help?” Calandrino said. “I said, ‘Let’s make it a friendly competition and motivate each other to raise more money,’ and this guy here, he surpassed every expectation I had.”

Calandrino won by raising $4,020.48 up to the day of the event, while Gavlinkski raised approximately $3,786.

“So, we focused on our areas and it went wonderful,” Gavlinkski said. “A lot of donations, we had a lot of gifts that were given and so on . . . so it went very well.”

During the event, attendees could also buy raffle tickets for various prize baskets. Additionally, entertainment included performances from a DJ, the Macomb Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band, Irish dancers, and Gerard Smith.

For more information, visit stbaldricks.org.