Local businessman James Binson remembered

The family of James Binson, seated in front, is mourning the loss of the patriarch. James, owner of the family business Binson’s Medical Equipment and Supplies, who passed away April 17.

Photo provided by Bob Binson

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published May 4, 2026

James Binson, who believed in giving back to the community, chats with television and radio personality Sonny Elliot and at a past Karmanos chili cook-off fundraiser. Photo provided by Bob Binson

From left to right, Jim Wilhite, Jimmy Binson, Bob Binson, James Binson, Nick Binson and Ken Fasse take a photo to mark the company’s 10-millionth order. Photo provided by Bob Binson

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METRO DETROIT — When Nick Binson went to work for his dad James Binson in the family business, he learned, “You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”

That philosophy is what made James a successful entrepreneur and longtime owner of Binson’s Medical Equipment and Supplies.

James, the family patriarch and company owner, passed away April 17. He was 82.

“He passed peacefully amongst his loved ones,” said son Bob Binson, who is the mayor of Center Line. “I was holding his hand. He just took his last breath.”

According to his obituary at thefordfuneralhome.com, James is survived by his wife Pamela Binson; his children: Bob (Becky), Jimmy (Sue), Brandi (Brent), Nick (Elayne), Robbyn (Jim), and son-in-law John; and his sisters, Betty Bruinsma and Nancy Fink. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen, and his daughter Missy Kinyon. He will be missed by his 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Bumpa.”

There are 16 Binson’s Medical Equipment and Supplies locations in Indiana, Florida and Michigan, including Center Line, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights and Troy. Binson’s Medical Equipment and Supplies provides home medical equipment, including mobility scooters, respiratory equipment, knee braces, walkers, shower chairs, toilet seats, CPAP machines, canes and more.

There are four generations of Binson family members working for the company, including a handful that are co-owners. In 2014, the chain reached a milestone when Binson’s filled its 10-millionth order. Bob said the company will continue on.

James’ granddaughter Tina Binson, who is Bob’s daughter, wrote a tribute to her grandfather titled “A Legacy of Compassion and Innovation: Honoring the Life of James E. ‘Jim’ Binson.” Through her words, she referenced his “people-first” leadership and bold expansion in the family business that helped thousands of people.

It all started in 1953 when James’ father, George, a World War II Army Ranger medic, purchased Van’s Pharmacy at the corner of Van Dyke Avenue and Gronow Avenue in Center Line. The traditional pharmacy had a soda foundation found in many towns nationwide at that time. But James wasn’t sure the store had staying power.

“He thought the days of pharmacies with the soda fountains were numbered,” Bob said.

When visiting a family member in the hospital one day, James had an idea. He thought about how it would be less costly and more comfortable if patients could recover from illness and injuries at home.

“By 1966, he had spearheaded the birth of Binson’s Hospital Supplies, effectively launching the company’s transition into the home medical equipment powerhouse it is today,” said Tina, adding he provided independence, hope and care to customers. “He championed the importance of retail showrooms, insisting that patients deserved a physical space where they could test a mobility scooter, fit a brace, or speak directly with an expert.”

“He knew his customers by name,” Bob said. “He always instilled a work ethic in us. If you’re 15 minutes early, you’re late. He meant it.”

“We grew from five employees to approximately 600 now,” Nick said. “As an entrepreneur, he rubbed off on us.”

“We basically grew up in the store,” Bob said. “I would leave high school, and I would drive straight to the store and work the rest of the day. He always said as long as you put the customer first, the company second and you third, you’re doing the right thing. He definitely lived that way.”

Nick said his dad “had a routine of walking the floor,” to be near customers and staff. Along with patrons, James was loyal to his employees.

“There was a general care and concern with finances, with their lives, their kids’ sports,” Nick said. “He always said, ‘I don’t do a whole lot. I always have to hire good people to do it for me.”

While watching his dad work, Nick remembers him opening the mail every morning at the Center Line store, which many, many years ago moved from Van Dyke and Gronow to 26834 Lawrence Ave.

“He said opening the mail was a way of keeping a pulse on what is going on,” Nick said.

It’s a task Nick has now taken over.

James also had a charitable side and offered “loan closets” of equipment to the Karmanos Cancer Institute, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the American Lung Association and the Capuchin Ministries.

Although he worked hard, James believed in taking vacations with his loved ones. Family members own timeshares in Cancun, Mexico, where James spent his time relaxing.

“He always said the beach there was better than any place else. There was no reason to go anywhere else,” Bob said. “He got to know all the waiters and bartenders. A lot of condolences came from Cancun.”

Hunting, fishing and spending time at the “up north” family cabin always made him happy. And when not at work, he could also be found cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.

James — who wore University of Michigan and Michigan State hats in support of his grandchildren — also made friends with several Ohio State University fans during his trips to Cancun. That group drove from Ohio to pay their respects for James at the funeral home.