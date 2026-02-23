Utica High School inducts first athletics Hall of Fame class in over a decade

The Utica High School Hall of Fame Class of 2026 poses for a photograph after the induction ceremony at the school on Jan 16.

By: Scott Bentley | Shelby-Utica News | Published February 23, 2026

UTICA — On Jan 16, in the Utica High School main gym, the school inducted its first athletics Hall of Fame class since 2015.

The ceremony took place in between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games that were played that evening, as 16 people who have impacted Utica athletics became forever enshrined.

Inductees must contribute to the program as an athlete, coach or distinguished service member. This year, the class had three coaches, three distinguished service members, and 10 athletes.

Utica’s goal is to have a Hall of Fame ceremony every five years. However, due to COVID-19, the school didn’t have an induction during its previous cycle in 2020-2021. That made this ceremony the first in more than 10 years, and the people who were a part of the event certainly felt its importance.

“What was kind of special about it is that it has been 10 years,” said Jim Vigus, a longtime Utica football coach and the school’s current interim athletic director. “A lot of the people that were inducted 10 years ago came back too. … It was a lot of fun. It was nice seeing everyone.”

One of the reasons that the event holds special meaning, aside from honoring those chosen for the Hall of Fame, is the reuniting of old teammates and colleagues.

“I think it is important … and you don’t want to do one every 10 years. I don’t want to see people get inducted after they’ve passed,” Vigus said. “It’s great to see the support from people who were affected by (the inductees) or had relationships with them. … I just thought Karyn Holmes did a great job with the event.”

Holmes was not only a member of this year’s Hall of Fame class under the distinguished service group, but she also organized the event.

“Our Utica community speaks loudly. … You got to see the impact that these individuals had,” Holmes said. “It just solidifies for us that once you’re a Chieftain, you’re always a Chieftain.”

The process for becoming a member of the school’s Hall of Fame starts over a year before the ceremony itself and involves an application committee.

“We put it out to the community … so that people can see those applications and nominate coaches, athletes or distinguished service recipients,” Holmes said. “Then at that point, the committee will meet and start going through those applications … and then will later vote.”

Holmes being honored at the event that she worked hard to put together was a full-circle experience.

‘It was very humbling and very honoring,” Holmes said. “It’s just the volunteer time that you’ve given. … Utica’s a very special place and I think that’s probably what’s kept a lot of these people actively involved.”

Utica’s complete 2026 class is as follows: Karyn Holmes (distinguished service), Tom Lerch (distinguished service), Kathy Patterson (distinguished service), Gerry Kraemer (basketball coach), Tom McDonald (basketball coach), Jim Vigus (football and softball coach), Jeffrey Adkins (soccer and football player), Jeffrey Allor (wrestling, track and field, and football player), Rachel Chaney (soccer player), Freddie Crittenden (track athlete), Ethan Culberson (track and field, wrestling and football player), Caden Ebeling (basketball and baseball player), Valentina Giambanco (soccer player), Kumehnnu Gwilly (track, basketball and football player), Mighael Hollingsworth (basketball player) and Nick Mason (wrestling and football player).

For more information, visit uticak12.org.