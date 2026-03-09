Sheetz to open on 22 Mile in Shelby Township this year

A Sheetz gas station and convenience store is expected to open on the southwest corner of 22 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue later this year.

Rendering provided by Sheetz

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published March 9, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Sheetz is opening 14 new restaurant and convenience store locations in metro Detroit in 2026, including one in Shelby Township.

Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz, said this is an exciting year for the company, which plans to open a location in Shelby Township, Royal Oak, Novi, Orion Township, Belleville, Eastpointe, Fraser and Ypsilanti, and two locations each in Macomb Township, Taylor and Warren this year. The Eastpointe Sheetz opened Feb. 24.

“We can’t wait to become part of these communities, and we look forward to serving the specific needs of our neighbors in each of these areas,” Ruffner said in a prepared statement.

In Shelby Township, officials said a Sheetz will open on the southwest corner of 22 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue later this year.

“We’re very excited to get under construction, and demolition should commence in the coming weeks,” said David Bruckelmeyer, permits manager for Sheetz.

“We can share more specifics on timing once we commence construction,” Ruffner said in an email.

The township is also considering another Sheetz gas station and convenience store, this time on the southeast corner of 23 Mile Road and Corporate Drive.

Last month, the Planning Commission voted 8-1 to approve the site plan for the latest Sheetz location. The proposal now will head to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

Sheetz is proposing to transform the 2.39-developed-acre site into a 6,139-square-foot 24-7, 365-day restaurant with mobile pickup lane, convenience store and gas station with 10 pumps.

If approved, the building will consist fully of brick and stone, similar to the design of the 22 Mile Sheetz.

Each store is expected to employ 30-35 people, and reportedly many of them will have full-time positions.

“Thats not something that’s typical of a normal fuel station, and that really highlights that we have more to offer. It’s uncommon in our competitors,” Bruckelmeyer said.

Planning Commissioner John Dishow, who voted no, said there are already a number of long-standing gas stations in the area on 23 Mile and was concerned that Sheetz would steal their customers.

“To come when there are already five (gas stations) in a 2-mile radius, to find a building, demolish it, and rebuild it in one of the busiest corridors, I just don’t see it,” Dishow said.

He said he would prefer to see Sheetz revitalize an existing gas station that might be in need of a facelift.

Planning Commissioner Phil Turner supported the project.

“I believe this is an ideal location, given that it’s heavy manufacturing. You have 23 Mile Road and you have that traffic light, which will help control traffic in the area, so in this instance, I think Sheetz made a good choice,” he said.

For more information, call Shelby Township at (586) 731-5100.