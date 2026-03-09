Shelby Township police crack down on drivers who pass stopped school buses

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published March 9, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Shelby Township police are reminding motorists to follow school bus safety laws when they’re on the roads.

The Police Department recently kicked off a new traffic safety initiative called “Operation Safe Zone — Respect the Red, Protect Our Kids.” The program focuses on school bus safety, with zero tolerance for drivers who illegally pass school buses that are displaying red lights.

Under Michigan law, motorists are required to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus when its red lights are flashing, and they must remain stopped until the school bus resumes motion or the red lights are no longer activated.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey, of the Shelby Township Police Department, said there are “a lot of issues” on 23 Mile Road where there are people who — because it’s a wider road — are “not really paying attention.”

“As soon as the red lights come on the bus, you have to stop immediately, and try to be back at least 20 feet from the bus, even in the opposite direction,” he said.

The only exception, according to Bailey, is when a motorist is traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway.

“The only time they don’t have to stop is if it’s a divided highway, kind of like a 26 Mile Road, where there is a median in the middle. But if it’s a divided roadway — a multilane roadway, like 23 Mile or Van Dyke — always be aware of buses and be cautious,” he said.

As part of Operation Safe Zone, Shelby Township officers are increasing patrols along school bus routes, including the use of unmarked police vehicles to identify and stop violators.

“Protecting kids is our top priority — all too often, for whatever reason, we see people passing school buses who are actively loading and unloading children,” Shelby Township Police Lt. Mark Benedettini said in a prepared statement. “From now until the end of the school year, our department will have additional officers along school bus routes to catch violators in order to keep our kids safe.”

Failing to stop for a school bus in Shelby Township will result in a $290 fine and three points on the driver’s record.

“Hopefully, people are taking this very seriously,” Bailey said. “We never want anyone to get a ticket, we never want any child to get hurt, but we are emphasising to our officers, to our traffic unit and the public that we are out there and we will enforce it.”