USPBL changes ballpark name to UWM Field

The new UWM Field marquee is put in place on Jan 13 in Utica.

Photos provided by USPBL powered by Mortgage Matchup

By: Scott Bentley | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 14, 2026

A rendering shows what UWM Field will look like for the 2026 season.

UTICA — The home of the United Shore Professional Baseball League has rebranded its ballpark’s name to UWM Field, the league announced on Jan 13.

The league, which began in 2016, will also be rebranded to USPBL powered by Mortgage Matchup. Previously, the league was branded as USPBL powered by UWM, and its stadium had been called Jimmy John’s Field since the league’s inception.

The changes come after United Wholesale Mortgage and the USPBL agreed on a 10-year naming rights partnership. A new marquee was unveiled on Jan. 13, and the league announced that more branding will be installed throughout the stadium before the 2026 season. USPBL powered by Mortgage Matchup will also replace the league name on all platforms.

“It’s so cool. … UWM has been with us since day one,” said Andy Appleby, owner, commissioner and CEO of the USPBL powered by Mortgage Matchup. “We couldn’t ask for a better partnership. They were literally my first call.”

Along with the name change, the league has put around $2 million into stadium upgrades that will benefit players and fans, according to Appleby.

“We’re also putting in a beautiful new state-of-the-art synthetic turf field,” Appleby said.

The league had played on a grass field since its start in 2016 and will now make the transition to the turf field. This will not only help with maintenance but is expected to lead to fewer rain cancellations for fans.

“It’ll be a godsend for us,” Appleby said. “It’s so much more of a utility for us. We’ll be able to do all kinds of events … that we may not have been able to do before. We’ll be looking to do much more.”

UWM is a long-standing partner with the USPBL and is happy to have its name directly associated with a local venue that is family friendly and integrated with the community.

“We’ve been partners with the USPBL for the last 10 years. … It’s provided some great extension into the community,” said Sarah DeCiantis, UWM’s chief marketing officer. “They’re very much so aligned with a lot of the philosophies and things that we value … a focus on family and community.”

Appleby voiced his appreciation for Jimmy John’s and said that the league will still be interested in working with the local Jimmy John’s franchisees going forward, but UWM gives more of a local feel to the park.

“Everyone at UWM comes to Pontiac, Michigan, every single day. We are hyper-local focused,” DeCiantis said. “We do not have another headquarters, we do not have another location and we don’t offshore things. Every person that works here is from the metro Detroit area.”

The 2026 calendar year will mark 10 years since the first season of the USPBL, and those involved with the upcoming season are excited about what it will bring.

“We’re excited for the signage to go up and for the season to kick off,” DeCiantis said. “It’ll be a great year for everyone.”

The 2026 USPBL powered by Mortgage Matchup season will begin on May 15. For more information, visit uspbl.com, mortgagematchup.com or uwmcareers.com.



