Two dead, 1 injured in Christmas shooting

Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren addresses the press during a Dec. 29 press conference about a double fatal shooting that occurred on Christmas Day.

Photo by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 29, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department held a press conference Dec. 29 about a shooting that took place on Christmas Day that ended with two people dead and another person injured.

At approximately 9:36 p.m. Dec. 25, the Southfield Police Department and Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a shooting at the Riverstone Apartments in the 25000 block of Shiawassee Road, east of Beech Road. Once in the apartment, law enforcement reportedly found a 23-year-old Southfield woman with a gunshot wound to her hand and a 30-year-old Detroit man with eight gunshot wounds. The woman is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Lifesaving measures were immediately initiated and the Detroit man was transported to a nearby hospital, police said, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police learned that a 20-year-old Madison Heights man was also involved in the shooting. He sustained two gunshot wounds and was brought to a nearby hospital by a friend. Police said he died from his injuries.

Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren said the shooting stemmed from an unreported domestic dispute that happened at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 involving the Southfield woman and the Detroit man. The two had been in a relationship for approximately one year, according to police.

“It is of the utmost importance if you are a victim of domestic violence, to call 911 after any type of assault,” Barren said. “Having law enforcement present will mitigate and reduce the issues that surround domestic violence.”

The woman reportedly told officers that she and the man had been arguing over damaged property and allegations of infidelity. When she asked the man to leave, he began to physically assault her, police said.

Once the man left the apartment, the woman invited a friend to the apartment, who was accompanied by the Madison Heights man. While the three of them were there, the Detroit man reportedly returned and forced his way into the apartment. After a brief struggle, he was able to gain control of an AR-15 assault rifle that was inside the apartment, police said. The Madison Heights man produced a 9 mm hand gun, police said, and the two men exchanged gunfire.

After the gunfire was over, the Southfield woman attempted to check on the Detroit man. He shot three rounds at her, police said, one of which hit her right thumb.

During the press conference, Barren said that the woman initially did not report the domestic incident because she had formed a relationship with the man’s 3-year-old child, and she did not want him to be arrested, which would prevent him from seeing the child.

The child was present during the shooting. Barren said the child was uninjured and is now with the biological mother.

“This was a tragic set of circumstances, certainly a nightmare unfolding on Christmas Day, a day designed for family gathering, joy and gifts,” Barren said.

The AR-15 was not registered to the Detroit man, Barren said. He said law enforcement learned that the gun was purchased in Detroit, and they are opening an investigation into a possible straw purchase.

The 9 mm handgun was registered to the Madison Heights man; however, he did not possess a concealed pistol license, according to law enforcement.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

Barren asked that anyone experiencing domestic violence, or who knows of anyone going through domestic violence, to call 911 to involve law enforcement and possibly prevent another tragedy like this one.



