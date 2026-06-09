Troy Historic Village director receives Peninsulas Prize for Advocacy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 9, 2026

Jen Peters, executive director of Troy Historic Village, received the Peninsulas Prize for Advocacy from the Michigan Museums Association May 14. Photo provided by the Michigan Museums Association

TROY — Jen Peters, the executive director of the Troy Historic Village, recently received the Peninsulas Prize for Advocacy from the Michigan Museums Association.

The award was presented May 14 at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

“(It was) very sweet for them to think of me,” Peters said, noting that she also received letters of recommendation from Troy’s state representative, Sharon MacDonell, D-Troy, as well as various city officials. “That’s the humbling part — it wasn’t just staff. It was also outside individuals who were supportive of it.”

The MMA has been supporting the work of Michigan museums for more than 60 years through collaborative learning and advocacy programs. During the ceremony, MMA members and institutions were recognized for their services to communities.

The Peninsulas Prize for Advocacy is described as recognizing the impact of a person’s advocacy for Michigan museums, such as raising awareness and influencing public policy.

Peters received the award, in part, because of her efforts to secure the reinstatement of grant funding through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, awarded to the Village and other institutions in 2025.

This was later eliminated in 2026 when the Michigan House of Representatives used a rarely invoked legislative mechanism to rescind previously authorized “work project” funding.

“While it was the work of the community and supporters of all organizations affected by the funding cut, we believe that Jen led the charge in the museum field to bring awareness of how the withdrawal of funds would negatively impact not just her institution, but all museums,” read a nomination letter by Shelby Nelson, the Village’s adult programs director. “Jen proved her belief that museums are stronger together, and (she) genuinely wants to see all museums succeed and be successful, not just the one she runs.”

In advocating for museums, Peters repeatedly contacted Michigan legislators at various events in both Lansing and Washington, D.C.

“I’ve been getting more involved in helping legislators know the work that museums do, the importance of these funds,” Peters said.

“Right now, we’re working with the state on the annual budget. The Democrats proposed to continue funding for the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, but the Republicans have recommended removing that funding,” she said. “So, we’re trying to work with as many people as possible to get them to understand the importance of these programs, the importance of museums — all of the things we do — and that funding is really what helps us do it, and keep our prices low and keeps us open.”

For more information about MMA, visit michiganmuseums.org or call (313) 334-7643. For more information on Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road, visit troyhistoricvillage.org.