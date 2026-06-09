Plans announced for Troy Community Love Family Trade Show

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 9, 2026

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TROY — A new family-friendly event aims to connect residents with local businesses, nonprofits and helpful community resources.

The inaugural Troy Community Love Family Trade Show will be held noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21 at the Boys & Girls Club of Troy, located at 3670 John R. Road.

“I’ve been part of the Troy business community for almost 30 years,” said the organizer, Julie Flores. “I was on the staff of the Troy Chamber (of Commerce) for a number of years, and that’s where all my connections are, and where my love of the nonprofits (started). So, I thought, ‘What if I take all of my skills — all of the things that I feel passionately about — and put them all together at a family-oriented event for Troy?’”

The event will feature attractions from community partners such as the Troy Fire Department, Troy Police Department, Troy Public Library Bookmobile, local schools and more.

“We’re excited to bring the bookmobile to this event,” said Olivia Olson, the library’s community engagement supervisor, in an email. “Community members are invited to hop on board to visit our mini library on wheels, check out books, and sign up for the summer library program. New patrons can also sign up for a library card on the bus. We love bringing our bookmobile to events that celebrate our great community.”

Guests will also be able to enjoy giveaways, a variety of food and drink, the appearance of award-winning precision motorcycle rider “HotRod Cheri,” and the opportunity to take a simulated ride on a motorcycle.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. The donations benefit local nonprofits. In exchange, the attendee will also receive five raffle tickets that can go towards any prizes that are being provided by exhibitors at the event.

“Nothing’s tied to purchase. They put their raffle tickets in there, and then at the end of the event between 4 and 5 p.m., we’re gonna start pulling the winners. They must be present to win,” Flores said. “I also got the Detroit Pistons to donate an authentic autographed Pistons Wilson basketball, so we’ll raffle that off, as well.”

Flores intends to keep growing the event each year, adding more organizations.

“I’ve got some ideas in my head … but I want to go a lot bigger, and when I say bigger, next year we’ll have more vendors because I can fit up to 40 in the room, and I’m capping it this year at 25 because that’s a good foundation,” Flores said. “So next year, I’m looking to possibly open to more nonprofits. They’d have to be based in Troy and giving back to Troy. And I’m looking to bring in some big grand prizes next year.”

For more information, including vendor opportunities or sponsorship details, visit online at foryourbenefitmarketing.com.