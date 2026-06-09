Commission considers new development for Village of Troy

The Troy Planning Commission is reviewing a proposed residential addition to the Village of Troy. The Village is at 809 Huntley Lane, and the addition would be at 4755 Rochester Road.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 9, 2026

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission reviewed plans for the Village of Troy South — a proposed residential addition that ties into the Village of Troy — during its meeting May 12.

The Village of Troy is located at 809 Huntley Lane. The first phase was approved in 2023 and included 20 detached single-family homes, 56 attached two-story single-family homes, 70 attached three-story townhomes, a park and trail connections.

For the second phase, developer Robertson Brothers Homes is proposing 167 three-story townhomes across 28 buildings that would be connected to the original development by way of two vehicle entrances, as well as a network of internal sidewalks and other pathways.

The second phase would span an 11.4-acre parcel located at 4755 Rochester Road, a site that currently contains a vacant industrial building and would require work during redevelopment.

“We’ve obviously gone through quite a bit of the Village of Troy, and we’ve got about 20 homes left. Hopefully everybody is happy with what we’ve done,” said Tim Loughrin, a rep for Robertson Brothers Homes. “We’re very excited how it’s turned out, and I know we’ve had a lot of happy homeowners there, so it’s turned out exactly how we envisioned.

“We actually did always consider a Phase 2, and in fact, we had included this in our condo docs as a future development area,” he added. “Everybody that’s purchased in Village of Troy has known this would be a possibility.”

During the commission’s meeting, the proposal was not up for a vote. Instead, it was being considered for feedback. The project will likely be considered at another date.

The commissioners sought more specifics on the proposal.

“When we come back, I’d be interested to know how you guys are calculating green space,” said Commissioner Marianna Perakis. “And make sure we know about (plans for) snow removal.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.