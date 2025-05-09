Tollway text message scam on the rise

By: Gena Johnson, Mary Beth Almond | Farmington Press | Published May 9, 2025

Shutterstock image

FARMINGTON HILLS — Michiganders are warned to be on the lookout for text messages requesting overdue toll payments.

According to officials, the messages are one of the latest attempts to steal personal information.

The scam involves criminals mimicking the Michigan Department of Transportation website and sending text messages soliciting payment for traveling certain roads to unsuspecting drivers.

The Michigan Department of Transportation doesn’t operate toll roads, according to State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich, so any messages requesting payment should raise a red flag.

“Please be assured this is a scam and the texts are not coming from the MDOT or another State of Michigan agency,” Wieferich said in a statement. “MDOT does not operate any toll roads. Some state-owned bridges are tolled but not through license plate capture. You would not receive a bill through text or email.”

While toll scams aren’t new, local police say this one is quickly becoming more prevalent in the metro Detroit area.

“We are aware of many people receiving text messages about alleged unpaid tolls, including some City of Farmington Hills employees,” Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott said in a statement. “The Farmington Hills Police Department is urging community members not to click links in unexpected text messages, and to never share any of their personal and financial information to unsolicited messages.”

The text message claims it’s a final reminder and threatens legal action if immediate payment isn’t made, with a deceptive link designed to resemble the official MDOT website.

Instead of complying, “Community members should block the number sending the text and report the message as spam through their phone’s messaging app,” the chief said.

Never enter any personal information unless you know it is a legitimate website.

“Before entering your credit card information in response to any kind of text message, take a moment to look closely. If the link does not include an official web domain, phone number or email address, ignore the message,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

Those who click the link and input personal and payment details are exposing themselves to scammers, risking financial compromise.

“If they think the debt may be legitimate, they should go directly to the official toll website or contact the organization using verified customer service information,” Piggott said. “Community members who suspect they have fallen victim to one of these scams or a similar scam should contact the Farmington Hills Police Department.”

Those concerned about fraudulent messages can also reach out to MDOT at (517) 241-2400 or by emailing mdot@michigan.gov. Consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) and by sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission.