Farmington Hills swears in new mayor pro tem

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published January 24, 2026

Farmington Hills City Councilwoman Jackie Boleware is the new mayor pro tem. Photo provided

FARMINGTON HILLS — Jackie Boleware, a longtime member of the Farmington Hills City Council, was sworn in as mayor pro tem by City Clerk Carly Lindahl at a council meeting Jan. 12. The council previously approved her for the role with a unanimous vote Dec. 8.

Councilman Bill Dwyer was the previous mayor pro tem. Boleware was last mayor pro tem during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This time, she will have the opportunity to serve a full year and be able to attend all of the events,” said Mayor Theresa Rich.

Boleware shared her enthusiasm for the new role.

“I am thrilled and excited. I look forward to that opportunity in the coming months,” Boleware said at the Dec. 8 meeting. “I would like to thank all of my councilmen for the vote.”

Boleware is also vice chair on the National League of Cities — First Tier Suburbs Council, where she will serve a one-year term.

The National League of Cities is an organization of municipal officials committed to creating solutions to the major challenges facing local leaders and improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents, according to the organization’s website.

“I am thrilled to have Mayor Pro Tem Boleware lead the First Tier Suburbs Council this year as we work together to ensure our cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to create thriving communities,” stated National League of Cities President Kevin Kramer.

Joining Boleware on the National League of Cities Council are Chair David Sander — a council member from Rancho Cordova, Calif. — and Vice Chair Wally Campbell, the vice mayor of Goodyear, Ariz.