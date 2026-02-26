Third suspect arraigned in Southfield human trafficking case

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 26, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — A third person allegedly connected to a Southfield human trafficking case has been arrested and arraigned, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, Woodhaven resident Samuel Lee Hill, 29, was arrested without incident at a Southfield motel by members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team. He was arraigned on Feb. 25 and charged with transportation of a prostitute, a 20-year felony.

Hill does not have any prior charges related to human trafficking, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Steve Huber.

“Our anti human trafficking task force was able to identify, locate and arrest this third individual involved in this trafficking case. We will hunt down anyone involved in this modern-day scourge,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a prepared statement.

Hill is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $5,000 bond, and his next court appearance is set for March 5. As of Feb. 26, the 46th District Court did not have an attorney assigned to Hill.

The other two suspects previously charged in this case are 30-year-old Inkster resident Jowuan Shorter and 29-year-old Connelsville, Pennsylvania, resident Kylee Berry. They have been charged with operating a human trafficking enterprise and accepting earnings of prostitution. Berry was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Shorter and Berry are being held on a $50,000 bond. Neither defendant had an attorney on record with the court as of Feb. 26.

Anyone who has been a victim of human trafficking or knows someone who has is asked to call the human trafficking tip line at (248) 858-0411 or contact local police.



