The Detroit Shoppe celebrates ‘313 Day’

During the “313 Day” event at The Detroit Shoppe at Somerset Collection March 13, community members celebrated the history and contributions of the city of Detroit, from food and beverages to music, local authors and more.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 25, 2026

Woody the Gnome, the mascot of Vernors, above, was also in attendance. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Mickey Mardirosian pours Vernors ginger ale to make floats during the event. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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TROY — The “Greatest Hits” of the Detroit area were celebrated at The Detroit Shoppe at Somerset Collection during 313 Day, held March 13.

The Detroit Shoppe is a nonprofit store that celebrates Michigan through clothing items, food and beverages, household items and more. All proceeds benefit Detroit charities. Its locations include Somerset Collection at 2800 W. Big Beaver Road, as well as 33 John R St. in Detroit.

“The area code is 313, our infamous area code, and March 13,” said The Detroit Shoppe’s store director, Erin Berline. “So, it’s just a fun time to celebrate all things Detroit. That’s why … ‘Detroit’s Greatest Hits’ is our theme for today.”

Visitors could enjoy live music that included a mix of Motown and rock n’ roll, as well as deals on Detroit food favorites like coney dogs and Vernors and Faygo floats, plus a complimentary Better Made “walking taco” station.

Authors who published books on Detroit’s past and present were also in attendance to sign and discuss their work. Among them were Keith Wunderlich, the author of “Vernor’s Ginger Ale;” Karen Dybis, author of “Better Made in Michigan;” Joe Grimm, author of “The Faygo Book;” and Bruce Kopytek, author of “Hudson’s: Detroit’s World-Famous Department Store.”

Kopytek has two degrees in architecture from the University of Detroit. His book covers the history of the J. L. Hudson Building in Detroit, a department store that was completed in the 1940s and demolished in the 1990s. Berline contacted Kopytek about attending the 313 Day festivities a couple weeks prior to the event.

“Erin here at The Detroit Shoppe stocks my books, so she and I have a very good working relationship,” Kopytek said.

Wunderlich has always had an interest in the history of Vernors ginger ale, as he has been collecting its memorabilia for around 45 years.

“I just love it, and as you collect things, you start wondering, ‘Well, why is this logo different, and when did that change?’ And so you start researching it and find yourself at the library, looking at Vernors history. And then all of a sudden, you know far more about the product than anything else,” Wunderlich said. “So, I decided it would be great to capture all that history — you know, in a book. So, I did that.”

In addition, attendees could meet the Vernors gnome mascot, Woody, as well as James Vernor, the great-great-grandson of the original founder, with whom he shares his name.

“Well, you know, the fact that (Vernors) was made in Detroit really just solidified it as a Michigan drink, and everyone liked it,” Vernor said.

Other 313 Day activities included Detroit trivia and raffles for Detroit gift packs hosted by Ned Specktor, and a toast to Detroit in recognition of the city’s 313 area code at 3:13 p.m.

For more information, visit The Detroit Shoppe’s website at thedetroitshoppe.com.