Athens High student receives prestigious golf caddie scholarship

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 12, 2026

Athens High School student Henry “Hank” Hegdal is the recipient of a prestigious golf caddie scholarship. Photo provided by Sage Hegdal

TROY — Athens High School student Henry “Hank” Hegdal is one of 31 caddies in Michigan to be awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies.

The WGA, based in Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. It is considered the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, there are 1,260 caddies enrolled in the program at 27 universities across the U.S. More than 12,500 caddies have graduated as “Evans Scholars” since the program was founded by Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930.

Hegdal is a caddie at Red Run Golf Club in Royal Oak. His brother got him involved in caddying two years ago, which led to him hearing about the scholarship.

“I love it,” Hegdal said. “It’s a super easy job, the people there are great, and the networking is great because it’s all CEOs and executives, so you get insider information on what to do and how to be successful.”

Hegdal plans to attend Michigan State University with the full tuition and housing college scholarship valued at an estimated $125,000 over four years. While he plans to study economics, he hasn’t decided on a specific area of that subject.

“I’m not sure yet, but I want to minor in something (to do with artificial intelligence),” Hegdal said. “I’m not exactly sure what fields are open there, but I’ll probably do some more research in the future.”

Funds for the Evans Scholarship come mostly from contributions by more than 43,500 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program.

Evans Scholars alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship — the penultimate PGA Tour playoff event in the FedEx Cup competition — benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet the program’s criteria by demonstrating a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character. There were also selection meeting interviews held at Western Golf & Country Club in Redford.

“I was super nervous for the interview process … (but practicing with) my family helped,” Hedgal said. “Like my mom and dad, they’d ask me mock interview questions, and I feel like that really helped.”

Athens High Principal Vernon Burden commended Hegdal for the scholarship.

“Hank is an outstanding young man, and I am incredibly pleased to see him receive this financial support to continue his education without the burden of tuition and fees,” Burden said in an email. “From the first time I met Hank, it was clear that he exemplifies strong character, leadership, and a genuine kindness toward others.”

For more information, visit wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity.