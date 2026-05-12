Troy Planning Commission postpones decision on childcare facility

The Troy Planning Commission is considering plans for a new childcare facility that would be located on the east side of Troy Center Drive and south of Big Beaver Road.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 12, 2026

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission unanimously voted to postpone a decision on plans for the Learning Center Childcare Facility, a new business that would be located on the east side of Troy Center Drive and south of Big Beaver Road.

Kojaian Management Corporation and 755 Tower Associates III applied for the project, which would consist of a one-story, 10,000 square-feet facility by the PNC Center.

The facility would handle up to 163 students, ranging in age from 6 months to 6 years old, with fenced-in play spaces near the front of the building, 23 parking spaces, 11 classrooms, a reception area, a lounge, a mechanical room and a laundry room.

“We knew at the time what we wanted to put on this parcel,” said Chris Kojaian, the senior vice president of Kojaian Management Corporation. “We thought this use really complements our overall development with the office tower, but also for the community. It’s a great amenity.”

While members of the Planning Commission had some concerns about the fencing and placement of the entrance, they were told by Kojaian and Ben Carlisle — a consultant with Carlisle/Wortman Associates — that the fencing is meant to keep children from wandering into the street. There were also visibility concerns around the play area on the building’s south side.

“It’s a weird function of the code because it’s going to be enclosed with a 6-foot fence, but the code does require 30% transparency, and it’s just short of that requirement,” Carlisle explained. “We think with an extra window, or something of that nature, (the applicant) can meet that transparency requirement.”

There was also interest in adding more whimsical or child-like elements to the design.

“I think there is a middle ground between being creative and fun for kids, as well as being consistent with (the overall aesthetic) of the Big Beaver node,” said Planning Commission member Tyler Fox. “We’ve had some really good designs from this applicant in the past … so I think a balance can absolutely be struck between whimsy and fitting in.”

The commissioners requested that the applicant continue to work on safety measures, adding a primary commercial entrance on Troy Center Drive, transparency levels that are compliant with the 30% requirement, and redesigning the building to include childlike elements that still are consistent with the existing campus buildings.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.