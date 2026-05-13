Kochanski selected as new Avondale superintendent, pending negotiations

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published May 13, 2026

Catherine “Cathy” Kochanski

ROCHESTER HILLS/AUBURN HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP/TROY — The Avondale School district has selected a new leader.

After 35 years in public education and 12 years as superintendent, Avondale School Superintendent James Schwarz is retiring at the end of the school year.

“I plan to reacquaint myself with my family and spend time with grandchildren who are now front and center in my life, as well as help care for my mother, who has become challenged in health and mobility. I also look forward to a new chapter in going back to teaching — at the college level, helping to prep future educators for this work,” Schwartz said in a letter announcing his retirement.

After an extensive search process, the Avondale Board of Education unanimously voted May 7 to extend an offer for the superintendent position to Catherine “Cathy” Kochanski, contingent upon the successful negotiation and approval of a contract.

Rita Davis, president of the Avondale Board of Education, said the board is pleased to welcome Kochanski to Avondale Schools.

“Throughout the interview process, she demonstrated a strong commitment to student achievement, staff collaboration, and meaningful community engagement. We are confident her leadership experience and dedication to public education will support the continued success of our district,” Davis said in a statement.

Kochanski currently serves as assistant superintendent of learning services for Walled Lake Consolidated Schools. Prior to that, she served as a principal at Baldwin Elementary in Rochester and Belle Ann Elementary in Brandon, as well as a teacher in Troy and Clarkston.

Pending contract negotiations and approval, the board anticipates Kochanski will officially begin on July 1.

For more information and a full overview of the search process and timeline, visit www.avondaleschools.org/superintendent-search.