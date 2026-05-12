Families celebrate Mother’s Day making cards at library

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 12, 2026

The Alani family were among the guests assembling Mother’s Day cards at the Troy Public Library May 9, the day before the holiday. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Joanna Yoon, 4, and her sister Elizabeth, 7, used the available materials to create their cards. Photo by Liz Carnegie

TROY — On the Saturday before Mother’s Day, families gathered at the library to craft cards for the holiday.

The card-making event was held at the Troy Public Library May 9. It was a drop-in event where anyone could stop by to make cards between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The cards were assembled in the library’s Story & Craft Room.

Eliza Barger, a librarian who has been with TPL for three years, led the program, which started with more than 30 people and grew throughout the afternoon.

“I do a lot of children’s programming … (including) these drop-ins that I try to do quarterly. We’re doing Mother’s Day cards today, and then we’ll do Father’s Day cards in June,” she said.

Visitors were asked to take a tray and fill it with their choice from among a variety of provided crafting materials. They were then free to make whatever they wanted.

“It’s a bit of a creative reuse — (like) dye cuts that are left over from another program,” Barger said of the materials. “Today, we’ve got leftover cupcake liners, and buttons if they want to craft it into a little flower. We just happen to have a plethora of googly eyes. So, it’s a lot of different colors and shapes and materials, and then blank paper for the cards. They can design whatever floats their boat.”

Shreshta Benkatesh, a student from Troy High, helped run the event as a volunteer. Benkatesh prefers volunteering for library drop-in events and says that a lot of the volunteer work there involves prep work beforehand or cleanup afterwards.

“Working with the kids, I think it’s just really nice, and also I like to read,” Benkatesh said.

Uma Narayans came to the event with her sister Priya Subbiah and her daughter. Narayans visits the library often her kids.

“When we walked around the aisle of the library, we saw all these events happening and my sister has actually come from India — she’s here for a couple months to attend my daughter’s recital,” Narayans said. “So, we thought she would be interested in these events.”

For more information, visit troypl.org.